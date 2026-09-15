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Category:
News

Witnesses describe the harrowing final attempt to save a young man who “fought for his life” before succumbing to a violent animal encounter

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 15, 2026 04:00 pm

A 21-year-old man died after an apparent animal attack on the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation in Manitoba, Canada. Witnesses describe a desperate attempt to keep him alive before emergency crews arrived.

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Per People, Moses Campeau was found badly injured on a community road after what police described as a suspicious death. An autopsy determined that the preliminary cause of death was an animal attack, while investigators continued working to determine what animal was responsible.

Campeau’s mother, Paula Campeau, said her son was still alive when two women discovered him. She said the women immediately called for help and tried to keep him alive while waiting for an ambulance.

He was still fighting when help arrived

Paula said Moses had been returning to a memorial celebration for his late cousin after dropping off his brother when the attack occurred. The two women who found him were reportedly traveling in a truck when they came across the injured man.

“He was still alive,” Paula said, describing the moment the two women found her son. She said they were shocked by his condition but attempted to help him while emergency assistance was on the way.

The women reportedly performed CPR and used towels to cover his wounds. Paula said Moses was still making sounds during the wait, giving those at the scene reason to believe he was fighting to survive.

“He was groaning,” Paula said in a report by CTV. She said one of the women later told her that Moses took his final breath after remaining alive for a prolonged period. “My son fought for his life,” Paula said.

Paula also criticized the response time, alleging that it took approximately two hours for an ambulance to arrive. That claim has not been independently established in the police information cited by the report, and it remains part of the family’s account of what happened.

The animal responsible also remains unconfirmed. Paula believes her son was mauled by a bear, but police have ruled out bears as the cause of the attack, leaving investigators without a confirmed identification of the animal.

Police said officers secured the area and that Major Crime Services took over the investigation. Manitoba Conservation officials were also notified after the preliminary autopsy findings indicated an animal attack.

Paula remembered her son as someone who was always willing to help others. She described him as “a gentleman” and a “jack of all trades,” saying people regularly called on him because they knew he would help when needed.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting