Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Players Are Outraged With PC Optimization

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players have been busy creating their characters before delving into the main journey of the game. Some Steam players are about to be met with potential disappointment when they get to the main gameplay. On day one of launch, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been met with mostly negative reviews on Steam.

The Steam reviews have been piling in all day and a wave of backlash has crashed heavily into the game. Players have been complaining with great intent about PC Optimization. From mouse and camera control issues to less-than-ideal frames per second — the list goes on and on. It is unknown at this moment when or even if the developers will decide to fix these issues but all of this certainly causes a lot of upset.

Hyped-up fans were waiting for a thrilling adventure; which they would have gotten — according to the gleaming reviews. Had it not been for the seemingly terrible optimization and performance on the PC port. It leaves the question as to why the PC version passed through the QA stages for performance into a full release. Was it Crunch? Time constraints? Less Focus on the PC Port? We may never know.

Whenever a company decides to create a port for its game, the release build should be checked thoroughly and rid of as many performance issues as possible. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is being absolutely praised for its adrenaline-inducing gameplay but when you have over 3000 negative reviews on day one — it’s not a good look.

There have been many a time when PC players have been given the short end of the stick when it comes to ports. It seems like this game has just been added to that ever-growing list. Time will tell if the PC version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will live up to its name. Otherwise Wo Long will just be a fallen title in the eyes of PC players.

