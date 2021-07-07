World of Warcraft Patch Notes for July 6 2021 Hotfix

A massive hotfix has just been released for World of Warcraft, and we’ve got the World of Warcraft patch notes listed for you below. This hotfix addresses numerous bugs and issues regarding Shadowlands, Burning Crusade, and WoW Classic, with the biggest change being the launch of Shadowlands Season 2. Other notable changes relate to bug fixes surround PvP, quests, and user interface, brought on by other recent updates.

This hotfix is free to download immediately for all players. With it will come new raids, bosses, dungeons, and PvP honor talents as part of the second season of Shadowlands. The new season of PvP will earn you Honor and Conquest currencies that can be used to purchase new gear, while new rewards have been added for those who can reach particular Mythic+ ratings. there is plenty to go around with this new update.

Patch Notes for World of Warcraft July 6 Hotfix

The World of Warcraft patch notes below are taken directly from the official World of Warcraft website.

Shadowlands Season 2 has begun!

Sanctum of Domination raid on Normal and Heroic difficulties

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market mega-dungeon

PvP and Mythic+ Season 2

New Mythic+ Affix: Tormented

Layer 10 in Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Classes

Demon Hunter Fixed an issue that caused Blood Moon’s (PvP Talent) effects to persist even when the talent is not active.

Hunter Fixed an issue where Flayed Shot (Venthyr Ability) would not display proper visuals or animations with specific weapon types equipped. Beast Mastery Kindred Beasts (PvP Talent) no longer incorrectly reduces the cooldown of Roar of Sacrifice (PvP Talent).

Monk Mistweaver Fixed an issue that caused Vivify and Enveloping Mist to consume two stacks of Thunder Focus Tea when talented into Focused Thunder. Fixed an issue that prevented the Jade Bond and Resplendent Mist conduits from both affecting Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane’s (Talent) Gust of Mist heals.

Rogue Assassination Fixed an issue preventing Creeping Venom (PvP Talent) from applying its debuff. Fixed an issue that caused Creeping Venom (PvP Talent) to ignore immunity to slow effects.

Shaman Fixed an issue where Seeds of Rampant Growth (Runecarving Power) would apply its cooldown reduction and critical chance increase even if Fae Transfusion (Night Fae Ability) didn’t deal damage to enemy targets.

Warrior Ancient Aftershock’s (Night Fae Ability) ground area-of-effect now puts stealthed enemies into combat. Fixed an issue with Conqueror’s Banner (Necrolord Ability) not always selecting the Warrior’s nearest allies. Protection Anger Management (Talent) and The Wall (Runecarving Effect) give the correct amount of cooldown reduction to Shield Wall while under the effect of a Priest’s Symbol of Hope.



Convenants

Kyrian Forgelite Prime Mikanikos Demonology Warlocks, Beast Mastery Hunters, and Unholy Death Knights will no longer grant additional damage to Bron from their Mastery’s increase to pet damage. Bron’s Call to Action stacks are now removed when a dungeon or raid boss encounter begins.

Night Fae Dreamweaver Fixed an issue with Field of Blossoms ground effect not lasting the intended duration.



Creatures and NPCs

The spawn frequency of several rare enemies in Korthia have been increased.

The Assault Supply Caravan will now always correctly reset if it fails to reach its intended destination.

Towering Exterminator’s Cries of Torment ability now has sound when cast.

Mawsworn Portals and Devouring Tears should no longer negatively impact client performance.

Swagsnout Gromit should no longer be fooled by treasures you have already looted.

Fixed an issue where Maelie, the Wanderer was wandering around Korthia in different locations for players while she was visiting the City of Secrets. After daily quests reset, players will see her in a consistent location on the days of her arrival.

Seeker Hilda will no longer become stuck after defeating Famu the Infinite.

Unbreakable Urtz now keeps to himself and no longer speaks for Ti’or.

The Voidtalon Egg once again requires level 10 to use.

Fixed an issue where an error may occur when clicking the Edge of Reality portal to Voidtalon of the Dark Star.

Dungeons and Raids

Fixed an issue where Mythic+ Keystones would retain affixes that do not match their Keystone level when reduced through Ta’shup in Oribos.

Freehold Enemies will once again have the appropriate amount of health and deal the appropriate amount of damage within the dungeon.

Spires of Ascension Ventunax Reduced the intensity of the visual effect on players when afflicted with Blinding Flash.

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market [NA realms only] The extra action button associated with the instruments in Myza’s Oasis should no longer despawn when picking up the instrument.



Items and Rewards

The Cataloged Research cap is now 22,000 (was 12,000), allowing you to get into higher tiers with more items to purchase.

The Archivist will now award reputation for Relic Fragment items that were consumed from your bank.

All Korthia treasures can now be looted while in combat if you can arrange to not be attacked while opening them.

Gladiator’s Emblem trinket effects now last 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).

The Shadowlands zone reputation tabards no longer have covenant restrictions to wear them.

Zul’gath’s Chain Coif and the Insulated Thermal Leggings should no longer drop from some Tormentor bosses for classes that cannot use them.

The Condensed Anima Sphere conduit now correctly heals for the amount indicated in its tooltip.

Fixed an issue where The Tome of Insight trinket was providing a greater amount of Critical Strike rating than intended.

Pet Battles

The trap button no longer highlights when clicking a pet ability button.

Professions

Fixed an issue where herb and deposit minimap icons were disappearing before the gathering nodes disappeared.

Quests

The Covenant weekly quest “Return Lost Souls” now grants Renown if you are behind and eligible for catch-up Renown.

Master Smith Helgar in Skyhold no longer permits mounts in the forge area so they can be kept safe from the heat and any flying debris.

The point of interest indicator for “The Last Place You Look” will return after abandoning and accepting the quest again.

The Korthia weekly quest “Shaping Fate” should now display as a part of the Chains of Domination campaign.

“Legend of the Animaswell” now shows a reward that indicates it will unlock the Legend of the Animaswell adventure on your Command table for the week when you turn it in.

Fixed an issue with the quest “A Dangerous Harvest” which caused the Nightsong Ardenmoth transformation to be easily removed.

Fixed an issue where the “Keli’dan The Breaker” quest would have to be restarted if the cinematic was canceled.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

The cast time when activating the Empowered buff has been removed.

Anima Powers Increased the Phantasma bonus from Empowered Phantasma to 200% (was 150%). Fixed an issue where bonus Phantasma from Empowered Phantasma would not be granted with the Efficient Looter power.

Torments Unstable Phantasma Recovered Phantasma is now automatically awarded to players upon killing the Phantasmic Amalgamation instead of having to be looted. Phantasmic Amalgamations should no longer evade if they spawn too close to a wall.



User Interface

Fixed an issue where the Guild roster couldn’t sort by Mythic+ Rating.

Pressing the ESC button while on the Reconnect screen will now close the client.

The Ultra option for Particle Density can now be selected in System Settings.

Burning Crusade Classic

“Tear of the Earthmother”, “The Lexicon Demonica”, and “Underworld Loam” quests can now be completed on Heroic dungeon difficulty.

The Shattered Halls Fixed an issue where Warchief Kargath Bladefist would not cast Blade Dance in certain situations.



World of Warcraft is available to play on PC, and Shadowlands Season 2 is available now.