Shadowlands Patch 9.1 – How to Get Catalogued Research

Catalogued Research is used to upgrade the new Korthian catch-up gear added in Shadowlands Patch 9.1, and you can start to collect it as soon as the update goes live. Well, mostly: there’s a quest-chain you’ll have to knock out first, but once you gain access to the new Archivist’s Codex faction proper you can start farming all the Catalogued Research you can hold.

Catalogued Research is gained from Korthian relics redeemed at the Archivist’s Codex vendor added in Shadowlands Patch 9.1. This new faction and their vendor are not accessible the moment you enter Korthia for the first time, but you don’t need to unlock the entire zone to kick-off their unlock quest. At any point within Korthia you can loot a Researching Korthian Relics quest-time from either the various Korthian treasures scattered about, or from one of the Rare creatures patrolling Korthia.

This will begin the quest-chain that will unlock the Archivist’s Codex faction, and their vendor Roh-Suir. You’ll want to follow this quest-chain all the way through to “Establishing the Archive,” which will unlock the faction in its entirety. This is crucial, because without the vendor you cannot earn Catalogued Research.

Once Roh-Suir is situated and cozy within his cave he’ll give you a couple of tutorial quests that will teach you how to redeem Korthian relics for Catalogued Research. The idea here is simple: creatures, treasures, and quests within Korthia can drop either Relic Fragments (which offer 1 Catalogue Research per fragment), or full relics that offer far, far more Catalogued Research. You’ll farm these relics naturally as you play within Korthia, and you’ll speak with Roh-Suir whenever you want to turn them into Catalogued Research.

Catalogued Research is used to upgrade Korthian gear (which you can read more about here), purchase Archivist’s Codex reputation items from Roh-Suir, and to increase your reputation with the faction (every 2 Catalogued Research redeemed equals 1 point of faction reputation). The further you get into Korthia the more Catalogued Research you’ll start to earn. Just be sure to loot any chests that appear on the map, and slay Rare creatures that pop up as stars.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1, Chains of Domination launches June 29th (NA) and June 30th (EU).