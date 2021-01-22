Xbox Live Gold Has Gone Up in Price, and People Are Not Happy

Pretty much since its inception, Xbox users have been required to pay a fee to access online features of games. As that is a massive part of the gaming space, this subscription is mandatory for anyone who wants to play with friends or in multiplayer sections of games like Call of Duty. It’s definitely proven annoying given that platforms like PlayStation and PC don’t require this, but $60 each year wasn’t too bad. Starting soon though, it won’t be so simple. The Microsoft Xbox team has announced today that Xbox Live Gold will be doubling in price.

If you’re an existing online 12-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold member, there’s no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at your current price.https://t.co/wFJmElI5dH — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 22, 2021

This means that very soon, you’ll be paying $120 each year to experience the online features of your Xbox console. While that might not sound too bad on paper, people are (understandably) quite upset about this change. Realistically speaking, nothing is being added to the experience that would warrant a price double like the one they’re doing. It’s just the same thing, only increased because Microsoft likely wants to pocket more money.

People on Twitter are expressing frustration over all this, and they have every right to. When you’re the only platform that requires payment to play free-to-play games, you have to make sure it’s at least fair or people will be up in arms. One can just hope that Microsoft decides to revert this change, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Despite all this, I’d like to hear your thoughts on this change. Do you think it’s okay for them to double Xbox Live Gold in price? Should they just remove it outright? Let us know in the comments below.