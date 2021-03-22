Xbox Live Will Now Be Called Xbox Network

Microsoft has used the Xbox Live name for its network services ever since the original Xbox released in the early ‘00s. After nearly two decades with the Xbox Live name, the service is now being renamed to Xbox Network.

A Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed with The Verge that the name change will be happening very soon. You can read the full statement posted down below.

“Xbox network’ refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement. The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.”

This name change shouldn’t really have a huge affect on existing customers. Microsoft backtracked a few months ago by not increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold subscriptions. The feedback was as bad as the first reveal of Xbox One’s features in 2013.

However, one positive change is that Microsoft will no longer put a price barrier when it comes to free-to-play video games. Before you had to have Xbox Live Gold to play free online games. In the near future, free-to-play video games will actually be free.

It will be interesting to see what other people think of this name change.