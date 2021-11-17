Xbox One Owners Can Play Next-Gen Series X Games via Xbox Cloud

Starting today, Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Xbox Cloud Gaming, previously known as Project xCloud, is Microsoft’s cloud gaming service and is available to all Game Pass Ultimate users free of cost. The console manufacturer has been strengthing its foothold in the cloud streaming and gaming space for some years now and has received significant success as well. Now, Microsoft is finally taking a giant leap in the virtual gaming space by expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to consoles.​

In an Xbox Wire post on Wednesday, the company revealed that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on their Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S consoles. As per the post, the feature will be available in 25 regions “with Brazil coming soon.” Talking more about the feature, Xbox Cloud Gaming head Catherine Gluckstein stated, “this capability will initially roll out with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers and scale to all gamers in supported markets.”

With Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to Xbox One and Series X and S, players will have the privilege of trying out any game and all games before they commit to installing that particular title on their consoles. As per Catherine, players can “discover and try lots of different titles quickly right from the cloud” until they are entirely sure they want to download and install the game. Furthermore, Xbox Cloud Gaming will even enable players to jump in with their friends in a game that they haven’t even downloaded on their consoles, which certainly will be a valuable feature for most multiplayer lovers.

​Microsoft is also allowing Xbox One owners to experience some next-gen games like Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker directly from their Xbox One with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The company is even promising to bring some heavy-duty and prominent games like Microsoft Flight Simulator to cloud gaming as early as 2022. This newly released feature is undoubtedly going to benefit both older generation console users as well as next-gen owners alike. The company might even add new releases like Forza Horizon 5 and the upcoming Halo Infinite to their cloud gaming service, only boosting their sales.

​Xbox Game Pass is already the best gaming subscription out there and beats almost every competition by a large margin. The new move of letting users play and stream games without downloading them will revolutionize how we interact with games. With next-gen titles like Redfall, Starfield coming next year to Xbox Series X and S, cloud gaming will make playing these games on older Xbox One consoles more effortless.