A bystander reportedly handed a stranger a branch above Nevada Fall, and it was the only thing standing between them and the edge

Yosemite National Park is investigating an incident in which a visitor was reportedly swept over the 594-foot drop of Nevada Fall, according to a report from SnowBrains. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, June 20, near the Merced River in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

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As reported by BroBible, the National Park Service released a statement confirming an investigation into the event. According to the agency, “The National Park Service is investigating an incident involving a 23-year-old male at Nevada Fall in Yosemite National Park on June 20, 2026. Emergency personnel responded to the incident, which remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.”

Details of what happened are still emerging. An unverified Reddit post described two people caught in the current near the edge of the waterfall, with a bystander reportedly extending a branch toward them. One person was allegedly pulled to safety while the other was swept over the edge. A separate Reddit post claimed personnel were seen carrying a body bag down a trail on Sunday, June 21, though it has not been confirmed whether that activity was connected to the initial incident.

Why the water near Yosemite’s waterfalls is so dangerous

The waters around Yosemite’s granite cliffs are considered especially hazardous. Nevada Fall sits less than a mile up the Merced River from the 317-foot Vernal Fall, an area popular with hikers. Cold snowmelt rushing over smooth granite, combined with crowds seeking a closer view, has long made the stretch dangerous, a risk that has played out at other National Park Service sites as well, including a recent fatal grizzly bear attack at Glacier National Park.

The National Park Service says it is investigating the report of a 23-year-old man being swept over Nevada Fall in Yosemite National Park. https://t.co/m854hwzcdb — BakersfieldNow (@bakersfieldnow) June 23, 2026

Warning signs posted throughout the park bluntly state, “If you go over the fall, you will die.” Despite these warnings and railings in some areas, accidents continue. Yosemite National Park sees an average of 12 to 15 deaths each year, with a significant share tied to its waterways.

A similar tragedy occurred on Saturday, June 1, at approximately 2:45 PM, when a 19-year-old named Aleh Kalman was swept over Nevada Fall while hiking the Mist Trail with a church group. Once someone enters the water above these drops, the chances of survival are slim, as the granite is slippery and the current pulls swiftly toward the edge.

Yosemite is part of a National Park Service system spanning 433 locations and more than 85 million acres nationwide, a network that has drawn scrutiny elsewhere this week amid a National Mall vandalism investigation involving Park Police. Visitors are urged to stay well back from the water when above any waterfall, since the proximity to fast-moving currents remains the primary factor in these incidents.

The park does offer designated areas for swimming and recreation, but the tops of waterfalls are not among them.

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