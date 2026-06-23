‘Purposefully and criminally done’: Trump doubles down on Reflecting Pool vandalism claims, and this time he’s invoked ‘a very sharp knife of razors’

President Trump is doubling down on his claims that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has been subjected to intentional vandalism. Following recent reports that the pool’s new lining is peeling away, the president has alleged that someone used a sharp object to cut into the structure. This situation is proving to be quite a headache for the administration as it works to finalize several beautification projects across Washington ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary next month.

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The president took to Truth Social on Tuesday morning to provide an updated account of the damage. He claimed there is now a 350-foot slit in the pool’s base, asserting that it was created with “a very sharp knife or razors,” The Hill reported.

This follows comments made to reporters on Monday in which he initially estimated the cut to be around 300 feet, suggesting it was the work of a box cutter or a similar tool. In his social media post, he emphasized the deliberate nature of the act, writing, “It was purposefully and criminally done, and somebody had to work very hard, probably in the dark of night, to create such a condition.” He further noted that a small area at the bottom of the pool was cut and lifted off the surface, leaving behind jagged and uneven edges.

The Reflecting Pool situation has emerged as an unwelcome headache for the administration

These claims come as the administration deals with a series of technical issues involving the recently completed multimillion-dollar renovation. The pool, which was repainted a vibrant “American flag blue,” has been struggling with a significant algae bloom. To combat the growth, the Interior Department has deployed hydrogen peroxide and specialized nanobubbler technology. The president has previously suggested that the algae outbreak was not a natural occurrence, speculating that vandals may have poured fertilizer into the water to encourage the growth.

The Interior Department confirmed on Monday that it has arrested six people and issued federal citations to seven others in connection with the alleged damage. One of those arrested was former U.S. Olympic canoe racer David Hearn. He told The Associated Press that he was detained by National Guard troops and U.S. Park Police for five hours after simply touching a piece of the paint that was already peeling off the side of the pool. When asked for concrete evidence regarding the claims of vandalism, the president has consistently directed reporters to the National Park Service.

Trump on the state of the Reflecting Pool:



"I can't help it if somebody goes in with a knife and starts hacking it up." pic.twitter.com/VS61Fu8ncP — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 22, 2026

Some political figures are approaching these claims with skepticism. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) spoke to reporters on Tuesday, noting that there is a 24/7 camera monitoring the area. He suggested that if a 250-foot slash was truly made in the liner, the footage should be able to confirm it. “The president can back up his position on this by showing this film to the American people. Let them see it with their own eyes if it exists,” Durbin stated.

The project itself has faced scrutiny regarding its budget. The initial contract was slated to cost $1.5 million, but it has since ballooned to nearly $15 million. The decision to award a no-bid contract to Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a firm that has performed work at the president’s golf club in Sterling, has also drawn criticism. Despite these concerns, some supporters of the president view the focus on the pool as a media-manufactured issue. Republican strategist Ford O’Connell characterized the situation as an “absurd media-manufactured crisis” that is of little concern to the broader public.

The administration plans to partially drain the pool for repairs, with the president stating this will occur “either immediately before or after the Fourth of July.” As crews prepare for these repairs, the president has continued to emphasize his commitment to renovating historic sites in the capital. While these projects, such as the restoration of fountains at Meridian Hill Park and Columbus Circle, have received some local praise, the ongoing issues at the Reflecting Pool remain a prominent distraction.

The president has also linked the current situation to other concerning incidents, including an apparent etching of “86 47” in the grass of the National Mall, which some allies have interpreted as a threat. For now, the administration maintains that it is working to assess the damage and complete the necessary fixes as quickly as possible.

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