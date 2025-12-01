‘Clear violation of the law of war’: Even Republican lawmakers are lambasting Trump’s deadly strike that killed survivors on a raft

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are demanding answers and threatening a full investigation into the Trump administration after reports confirmed the U.S. conducted a second strike on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel off the coast of Venezuela on September 2, killing the remaining survivors of the initial attack, according to The Hill. This is a serious situation, especially since Republicans are using such potent language to describe the incident.

Representative Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, said that if the reporting is accurate, the follow-up strike is a “clear violation of the law of war.” Bacon stressed that when people want to surrender, “you don’t kill them.” He pointed out that it’s “hard to believe that two people on a raft, trying to survive, would pose an imminent threat.”

The incident in question happened on September 2, when the U.S. struck a vessel it accused of trafficking drugs off the coast of Venezuela a second time. The administration has been conducting a series of these strikes against boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, which it alleges are trafficking drugs into the U.S. These operations have killed more than 80 people and have definitely ratcheted up tensions with Venezuela and its leader, Nicolás Maduro.

This more and more looks like a hamfisted way to plunder Venezuelan resources

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the operations, arguing that the actions are “lawful under both U.S. and international law.” He claimed that all actions were in compliance with the law of armed conflict and had been approved by lawyers up and down the chain of command. The administration said the specific operation killed 11 “narco-terrorists.” However, Rep. Maria Salazar’s remarks brought to light what the military intervention is truly for.

However, Congress isn’t buying that explanation without a fight. The political response has been swift and bipartisan. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.), who are the chair and ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, respectively, promised “vigorous oversight” into the matter. In a joint statement, the two senators confirmed they have directed inquiries to the Department of Defense to determine the facts related to the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Democrats are already suggesting this crosses the line into illegality. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) stated that it is “very possible” a war crime was committed. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a member of the committee, echoed that concern. Kelly said that if the second strike occurred, it “seems to” be a war crime. He added that he has “serious concerns about anybody in that chain of command stepping over a line that they should never step over.”

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) also said the alleged follow-up strike “rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true.”

