FBI will no longer investigate ICE shootings, instead it will be done only internally, reports say

The FBI will no longer handle investigations into shootings involving immigration agents, according to reports circulating among federal staff in recent days, the Independent reported. This reported shift signifies that these inquiries will now be managed internally within the Department of Homeland Security rather than by an outside agency.

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This change follows two fatal shootings by ICE agents in Texas and Maine that occurred within the last two weeks. These events have naturally led to increased public scrutiny regarding the practices of the agency.

Federal managers across the country received a written notice on Thursday informing them that the bureau would stop investigating claims of assaults made against DHS agents. This information comes from individuals familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Some ICE agents have already been notified of this shift by their counterparts at the FBI. Under this new guidance, Homeland Security Investigations, which is an arm of ICE, would likely be left to investigate cases involving officers from its own agency.

The administration is facing heightened pressure regarding its immigration policies

Despite these reports, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint statement denying that such a policy change has taken place. The statement noted, “The relationship between D.H.S. and D.O.J. in investigating assault on federal officer cases has not changed, and F.B.I. will continue to investigate in accordance with agency policy.” The statement further emphasized the administration’s position, adding, “This administration has been clear, anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Breaking News: Federal agents are said to have been told that the FBI will no longer investigate confrontations with immigration agents. If enacted, such a change would sharply limit law enforcement scrutiny of immigration agents. https://t.co/0b0uUQ2Yfu — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 19, 2026

The context behind this tension is rooted in a broader push from the White House and Justice Department officials over the past year. These officials have actively encouraged prosecutors to pursue charges in as many cases involving the assault of federal officers as possible.

Current federal law allows for felony charges to be brought against anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates or interferes” with a federal law enforcement officer. Administration officials have argued that any physical contact with an agent should result in a felony assault charge, which carries a potential penalty of eight years in prison.

Back in May, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made the administration’s stance on this issue very clear during an interview, stating, “It’s abhorrent to ever, ever touch a law enforcement officer, which is why anytime anybody does that and it’s a federal officer, we’ll prosecute them.”

Public concern has also been mounting regarding the number of deaths in ICE custody. According to a report by Human Rights Watch, these deaths have reached 52 during the first 500 days of the second administration of President Donald Trump. The report also notes that the most deadly month of the last decade, which was May 2020, has been exceeded five times since he returned to office.

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