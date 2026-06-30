ICE arrested nun on her way to Mass in McAllen, Texas. Now she’s released following intervention from local representatives

Sister Leticia Ugboaja is back in her home as of Monday, following her release from immigration custody after she was arrested while walking to Mass in McAllen, Texas, NBC News reported. The nun, who is a member of the Daughters of Mary Mother of Mercy, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Sunday while making her way to Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

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The events surrounding her arrest gained significant attention after parish officials posted a message on social media shortly after the incident occurred. This digital outreach proved to be effective, as it helped draw immediate notice to her situation. The resulting pressure led to intervention from members of Congress representing South Texas, including U.S. Rep. Monica de la Cruz.

Brenda Riojas, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Brownsville, expressed the community’s relief regarding the outcome. “We are grateful for the quick response of local representatives who reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to get her released from custody,” Riojas added in her statement.

Beyond her role at the church, Sister Ugboaja is deeply integrated into the local community

According to Riojas, Ugboaja served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at Our Lady of Sorrows. Her commitment to service extends into the professional sphere as well, as she is a registered nurse at South Texas Health System. Her background also includes a decade of service as a certified nursing assistant at DHR Health in Edinburg.

The Department of Homeland Security and ICE have remained quiet regarding the specifics of the arrest. Neither agency has responded to a request for comment since Sunday, leaving many questions about the circumstances of the detention unanswered. The broader context of this arrest is tied to the current immigration landscape in the region. President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, which includes increased enforcement efforts at sensitive sites such as houses of worship, has created a significant amount of tension for faith communities.

Sister Leticia Ugboaja, who is also a registered nurse at South Texas Health System, was walking to Our Lady of Sorrows Church in McAllen when she was detained. https://t.co/2W5Gl9wee7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 30, 2026

This shift in enforcement policy has forced local faith leaders to completely rethink how they support their congregations. Many church members have become increasingly afraid to attend services in person due to the heightened risk of encountering immigration officials.

As a result, some leaders have shifted their strategy by encouraging online attendance for those who are too fearful to leave their homes. Others have taken a more hands-on approach by offering assistance with essential tasks, such as grocery shopping, to ensure that those in hiding or those living in fear are still able to access basic necessities.

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