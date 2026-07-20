Progressive influencer says he wants to fight Stephen Miller or one of Trump’s children in a UFC ring to settle political beef

Progressive influencer Harry Sisson said he wants to physically fight Stephen Miller or one of President Donald Trump’s children, according to comments he made during a Saturday interview on Don Lemon’s YouTube show. “I want to fight them,” Sisson said on the show.

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Lemon asked Sisson to clarify what he meant, saying, “Like fight them?” Sisson responded, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. Like if Stephen Miller would agree, or one of the children, or like anybody in the administration, I want to fight them.”

Lemon appeared to embrace the idea, saying, “Oh my God, you know what, that I would go pay to see on the White House lawn in a UFC ring.” Sisson then said, “That’s what I’m saying! Why are we doing the UFC event, why don’t we just settle some political beef?”

Potential opponents vary widely in height, according to public listings

According to Mediaite, Sisson is listed at just under 5’8 on IMDb’s website. Donald Trump Jr. is listed at 6’1, Eric Trump is listed at 6’5, and Barron Trump is listed at 6’9, according to the same source. President Trump referred to Barron as “my very tall son” in a recent Facebook video. Stephen Miller is listed at 5’9 on IMDb.

Sisson is 24 years old, meaning he would have a youth advantage over most of his hypothetical opponents, with the exception of 20-year-old Barron Trump. Mediaite did not report on the weights of any of the individuals named, stating only that all of them appeared to be “healthy-ish.”

Lemon said during the interview that he would also be willing to fight members of the Trump administration, according to the segment. No individual named in the interview, including Miller, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, or Barron Trump, has publicly responded to Sisson’s challenge as of this report. Similar political clashes involving the Trump administration and public figures have been notable, such as when Trump brought Rubio to UFC.

Sisson has been a vocal critic of Trump and his administration in recent years, according to his public statements. Before the 2024 election, he posted on X, “I HATE Donald Trump!” according to the post. Earlier this year, he referred to Miller as a “piece of s**t” in another post on the platform.

Sisson has also criticized the Trump administration’s approach to illegal immigration, an area Miller has led within the administration. Miller said during a radio interview last week that the White House would work with financial institutions to de-bank illegal immigrants, according to Mediaite’s earlier reporting.

Sisson told Lemon he believes he could defeat any Trump official or family member in a fight because he boxed for four years, according to the interview. “If they wanna [fight], I’d get back into training camp, get in the best shape of my life, and go fight one of them,” Sisson said.

The comments were made in the context of a broader conversation on Lemon’s YouTube show, though the outlet did not report additional details about the rest of the interview. Sisson has built a public profile as a progressive commentator, according to his social media activity referenced in the report.

There is no indication from the report that any formal fight has been scheduled or that any of the named individuals have agreed to participate. The remarks appear to reflect a hypothetical scenario raised by Sisson and Lemon during their conversation rather than an actual planned event, based on the available reporting. Similar planned UFC events at the White House have faced unexpected obstacles that threaten the entire card.

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