Rand Paul issues subpoena for Anthony Fauci after he was alleged to have covered up US involvement in COVID-19 origin

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Rand Paul has issued a formal subpoena to Dr. Anthony Fauci, mandating his appearance before the committee in July, The Hill reported. This move marks a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Kentucky Republican and the former top infectious diseases doctor. The decision to compel testimony follows a breakdown in previous arrangements that were intended to bring Fauci before the panel on a voluntary basis.

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The situation unfolded late Monday when Paul took to X to announce that the previous agreement had been revoked by Fauci. Paul explained the sequence of events clearly in his post, stating, “Last week, Anthony Fauci notified us he will NOT voluntarily testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, even though he had previously agreed to do so,” and followed up by declaring, “Therefore, today I have issued a subpoena requiring him to testify before the Committee, in public, next month.”

This development is notable because it represents the first time Paul has utilized subpoena power since assuming the role of chair. The committee granted its chair the authority to issue unilateral subpoenas last year, providing a new mechanism for oversight. During a subsequent interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Paul elaborated on the frustration that led to this action. He noted that his team had been in negotiations regarding both material and testimony for a significant amount of time.

Paul alleged that Fauci had been stalling throughout the process

Rand Paul stated, “He slow-walked us and slow-walked us. Finally agreed to come in voluntarily … then last week he says he’s not coming in.” Paul acknowledged that the process is not necessarily over, adding, “With this subpoena power, we will bring him in, unless he fights this in court.”

The tension between the two men is not new, as they have engaged in numerous heated exchanges during Senate hearings throughout the pandemic. Paul remains focused on his theory that the COVID-19 virus originated from a Chinese laboratory and that Fauci played a role in concealing the United States’ involvement in research that he believes led to the pandemic. Paul has explicitly blamed Fauci for the loss of millions of lives worldwide and has gone so far as to suggest that the former official should face legal consequences.

Rand Paul issues subpoena for Anthony Faucihttps://t.co/sf0XdDRONH — The Hill (@thehill) June 23, 2026

In a recent appearance on WABC 770 AM with radio host John Catsimatidis, Paul expressed a very strong stance on the matter. He remarked, “For his dishonesty, frankly, he should go to prison,” and continued, “If you lie to Congress, and you’re dishonest, and you won’t accept responsibility. For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried. He should never be accepted.” Paul further claimed that history would judge Fauci as a person who made one of the worst decisions in public health history. He has consistently accused Fauci of funding dangerous gain-of-function research, which he believes contributed to the deaths of millions.

These comments build upon previous assertions made by the senator, who last year stated that Fauci should be in jail without question. Paul has even called for Fauci to be indicted, specifically citing allegations that he lied to Congress under oath regarding the nature of the research being conducted.

Fauci has consistently rejected these accusations, characterizing the calls for his prosecution as baseless and extreme. When addressing similar demands earlier this year, Fauci expressed confusion over the rhetoric.

He stated in March, “There’s no response to that craziness,” and asked, “I mean, prosecute me for what? What are they talking about? I mean, I wish I could figure out what the heck they were talking about. I think they’re just going off the deep end.” He further described the suggestions that he should be imprisoned as irresponsible, noting that such statements simply do not make sense in the context of his work.

The upcoming July hearing is set to be a significant event as the committee pushes for answers regarding the origins of the virus and the actions taken by top health officials during the pandemic. Whether Fauci chooses to comply with the subpoena or initiates a legal challenge remains to be seen, but the divide between the two parties is clearly deepening.

The use of this subpoena power suggests that the Senate committee is prepared to use every tool at its disposal to force a public accounting of the decisions made during the COVID-19 crisis. For those following the investigation into the pandemic’s origins, this July appearance will likely be a focal point of intense scrutiny.

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