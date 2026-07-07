Troy Jackson enters Maine senate race to potentially replace Platner amid assault allegations, and he has support from Bernie Sanders-founded org

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has officially signaled his readiness to step into the state’s U.S. Senate race, filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, The Hill reported. This move arrives as the current Democratic nominee Graham Platner faces intense pressure to withdraw from the contest following serious allegations of sexual assault.

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The situation surrounding Platner became untenable after a woman he dated in 2021 alleged that he forced her to have sex with him while he was intoxicated. This accusation, which was detailed in a recent media report and an on-camera interview, has led to a mass exodus of support from Platner’s political allies. While Platner has denied the allegations, he stated on Monday that his campaign is “taking time to reflect on the best path forward.” This reflects the delicate and high-stakes nature of the current moment, as the Democratic Party aims to flip the seat currently held by Senator Susan Collins.

Our Revolution, the political organization founded by Senator Bernie Sanders, has already begun throwing its weight behind Jackson. A spokesperson for the group noted that Jackson’s platform, which centers on lowering prescription drug costs, increasing affordable housing, and reducing property taxes, is the closest match to the agenda Platner originally campaigned on.

The group expressed a clear preference for maintaining the policy focus that won the primary election

As the spokesperson for Our Revolution stated, “Obviously, we wish it were more up to the people, there were a convention, we could redo the election. All those things, because of the time constraints, sound like it’s not possible.” They further added, “But as far as influencing the process and making the case, the most approximate thing we can point to as a proxy to an election is the last one that just happened. We just did have an election, and yes, personality matters, but so does platform. The platform that won is Graham Platner’s platform.”

Sanders-founded organization backs Troy Jackson for Maine Senatehttps://t.co/eli21S4sIw — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2026

The transition of support toward Jackson is a significant development, especially considering that Sanders had previously been a vocal supporter of Platner. Sanders, who had championed the candidate’s appeal to working-class voters and his focus on corporate special interests, reversed his position on Tuesday. In a brief statement, Sanders said, “I have spoken to Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”

Jackson, who previously ran for governor earlier this year, is clearly positioning himself as a viable successor. In a social media statement released Tuesday, Jackson addressed his supporters directly. “While I haven’t made any final decisions yet, I’m deeply humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement I’ve received,” he said. “I’m currently weighing the best path forward to support our progressive movement and the working class political revolution Mainers are fighting for.”

The field is not limited to Jackson, however. Nirav Shah, another former Democratic candidate for governor, has also expressed interest in entering the fray. Shah emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “Right now, our number one priority must be defeating Senator Susan Collins.” He added, “I have been having conversations with my wife, my team, and Mainers across the state about what comes next and evaluating whether I should enter the Senate race.”

The logistics of this potential replacement are governed by strict timelines. Platner has until July 13 to formally exit the race. If he chooses to step down by that date, the Maine Democratic Party is required by state law to name a replacement on the ballot by July 27.

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