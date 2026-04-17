Trump claims Mamdani is ‘destroying New York’ with luxury second-home tax, but the ground reality seems completely different

President Trump has publicly criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his newly proposed tax on luxury second homes, marking a shift in their recent interactions. The president took to Truth Social on Thursday to voice his opposition to the plan, which targets secondary residences valued at more than $5 million, The Hill reported. This development arrives just months after the two men held friendly meetings at the White House, signaling a potential cooling of their recent professional relationship.

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In his post on the social platform, the president did not hold back his frustration regarding the city’s fiscal direction. “Sadly, Mayor Mamdani is DESTROYING New York! It has no chance! The United States of America should not contribute to its failure,” the president wrote. He further emphasized his disapproval of the legislative strategy, stating, “It will only get WORSE. The TAX, TAX, TAX Policies are SO WRONG. People are fleeing. They must change their ways, AND FAST. History has proven, THIS ‘STUFF’ JUST DOESN’T WORK.”

The proposed legislation, which was announced jointly by Mayor Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, represents a major push to address the city’s significant budget deficit. Current estimates suggest that the city faces a $5.4 billion deficit throughout the next fiscal year. By implementing an annual surcharge on one- to three-family homes, condominiums, and co-ops owned by individuals who maintain a primary residence outside of New York City, the leaders hope to generate $500 million in annual revenue.

This tax applies to both out-of-state owners and those who live within New York but do not use their city property as a primary home

Governor Hochul defended the necessity of the tax during the announcement. “If you can afford a $5 million second home that sits empty most of the year, you can afford to contribute like every other New Yorker,” she said in a statement.

Mayor Mamdani echoed this sentiment during a press conference held on Thursday, framing the move as a vital step toward fiscal stability. He noted that the administration is focused on addressing the deficit in a way that protects working-class residents. “We’re talking about the levels of wealth that are storing themselves here in New York City all at the time at which our city is facing a generational fiscal crisis, so I think that this is something worthy of celebration as part of the work that we are doing with the governor,” the mayor told reporters.

Zohran Mamdani responds to Trump’s Social post saying he’s destroying New York City:



“The President and I both want the city to succeed” pic.twitter.com/anCUC0Gr7E — Timmy Facciola (@TimmyFacciola_) April 17, 2026

The proposal specifically highlights the impact of extreme wealth on the city’s housing market, citing individuals like billionaire Ken Griffin and auto dealer Alexander Varshavsky as examples of property owners who hold high-value assets in the city. While the Hochul administration estimates that the tax would impact roughly 13,000 properties, the revenue projections have been met with some skepticism, as previous attempts to pass similar measures have faced hurdles.

A 2019 proposal, which was supported by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, failed to gain traction after facing heavy resistance from the real estate industry, despite being inspired by high-profile purchases like Griffin’s $238 million apartment on Central Park South.

The reaction from other city officials has been largely supportive. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin described the proposal as the “comprehensive approach we need to strengthen the City’s fiscal footing and tackle the affordability crisis without burdening working New Yorkers.”

Similarly, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal argued that those with significant investments in the city should pay their fair share to support essential infrastructure. “If you can afford a $5 million second home, you should appropriately contribute to the subways, schools, and public services that protect and sustain your investment,” he stated.

However, the real estate industry remains a vocal critic of the plan. James Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York, warned that such a tax could have negative long-term consequences for the city’s economy. “This annual tax will weaken the city’s broader economy — all without addressing its fiscal problems in the first place,” Whelan said in a statement. He suggested that the focus should be on encouraging investment and housing production rather than implementing new taxes. The board is actively urging its members to contact state representatives to oppose the measure.

The political history between Mayor Mamdani and the president adds another layer to this situation. During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani famously referred to the president as a “despot,” while the president has labeled the democratic socialist mayor a “communist.” Despite these labels, the two previously found common ground on the topic of affordability, with the president offering surprisingly positive remarks about the mayor following their meetings in November and February.

It seems that while they have managed to maintain a professional dialogue in the past, this latest policy move has clearly reignited public friction between them. For now, the proposal remains a central point of contention as the city grapples with its ongoing fiscal challenges.

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