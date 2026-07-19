Tulsi Gabbard’s brother charged after allegedly offering children money and gum to follow him to his hotel room

According to Fox News, Batarti Gabbard, the 55-year-old brother of former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, is facing a charge of second-degree custodial interference following an incident in Hawaii. Honolulu police say the incident took place at a hotel pool in Waikīkī. Authorities allege that Gabbard approached a group of children, including a 9-year-old boy, and attempted to get them to follow him to his hotel room by offering them money and gum.

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According to police, Gabbard also asked the children for their names and wrote them down in a notebook during the interaction. The children refused his requests, and he eventually walked away from the area. A 42-year-old woman who witnessed the encounter reported it to the police, which started the investigation.

This is not the only legal matter Gabbard is currently facing. He was also arrested on July 16 on charges related to theft, and entered a plea of not guilty to that theft charge on the morning of July 18. He has since been released from custody, with his court appearance for the theft case scheduled for August 14, while a court date for the custodial interference charge has not yet been set.

Gabbard family asks for prayers as Batarti faces charges while receiving psychiatric care

His family has spoken publicly about the situation, noting that Batarti is currently receiving ongoing medical and psychiatric care. His father, Hawaii state Sen. Mike Gabbard, addressed the circumstances while declining to discuss the specific allegations against his son.

Tulsi Gabbards brother, Batarti Gabbard, has been arrested for attempting to lure and kidnap multiple children as young as 9 years old by offering them money and candy to follow him to his hotel room.



They are claiming he has "mental issues." pic.twitter.com/yAke12HmuF — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 19, 2026

“We love him, and asked him to follow the protocol at the hospital, which he says he will do,” Mike Gabbard said. “We’re praying for his speedy recovery, and would appreciate the prayers of others.”

When reached for comment about her brother’s situation, Tulsi Gabbard did not immediately respond to requests left through her public office. She previously served as Director of National Intelligence under President Donald Trump. Her brother’s case is now moving through the court system in Hawaii.

Honolulu police have confirmed that Batarti Gabbard is no longer in custody as the legal proceedings continue. The custodial interference charge stems specifically from the alleged incident at the Waikīkī hotel pool on July 12, where a witness reported the interaction between Gabbard and the group of children to authorities.

No court date has been announced yet for that charge. Tulsi Gabbard’s political career has often focused on foreign policy and opposition to military intervention. The theft charge, which carries a separate court date of August 14, was filed following his arrest on July 16, just four days after the alleged hotel pool incident.

Gabbard pleaded not guilty to the theft charge and was released from custody following his appearance on July 18. The two cases are being handled as separate legal matters. Similar scrutiny has recently focused on Tulsi Gabbard’s foreign policy stance, with other figures warning about risks tied to the Iran conflict.

The family’s public statement focused on Batarti’s medical situation rather than the allegations themselves, with his father, Sen. Mike Gabbard, asking for public support through prayer. The senator did not elaborate on the nature of the medical or psychiatric care his son is reportedly receiving, nor did he address the specific charges outlined by Honolulu police.

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