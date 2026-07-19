Zendaya showed up to promote ‘The Odyssey’ in London wearing ancient Iranian gold medallions as earrings, but critics say they belong in a museum

Zendaya is at the center of an online debate after wearing a pair of 3,000-year-old Iranian gold medallions as earrings at a promotional event for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey. The actress debuted the accessories on July 5, 2026, during a photocall at the IET Building: Savoy Place in London. The look was styled by Law Roach, who has been putting together a series of goddess-inspired outfits for Zendaya throughout the film’s promotional run.

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At the event, Zendaya paired the ancient pieces with a white Jacquemus dress. The gold discs date back to the 1st millennium BC and are part of the Ziwiye hoard, a collection of Median-period art that was discovered in Northwest Iran in the late 1940s, according to CNN. London jeweler Glenn Spiro mounted the relics in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds as part of his Materials of the Old World collection.

According to People, Spiro’s collection has previously incorporated other historical items into modern jewelry, including gold from the West African Baoulé tribe and a 62-carat Colombian emerald. In a 2025 interview with Galeria magazine, Spiro said, “You can wear something around your neck that dates back thousands of years but is still contemporary and cool.” The earrings are currently owned by fine jewelry brand Barron London.

The Ziwiye hoard, discovered in Northwest Iran in the late 1940s, sits at the center of a long-running global debate over who owns ancient cultural artifacts

Barron London has defended the use of the artifacts, stating that the discs are held in a “simple noninvasive” claw setting to ensure the original objects are not altered or damaged. The brand also addressed the broader context surrounding Iran, saying, “At a time when Iran is frequently viewed through the lens of contemporary events, we hope these earrings can serve as a reminder of the country’s enduring artistic, cultural and historical legacy.”

Zendaya faces backlash again after wearing 3,000-year-old Glenn Spiro earrings at 'The Odyssey' London photocall.



The earrings feature authentic gold discs from the Ziwiye Treasure, dating to the 8th–7th century BCE in northwestern Iran. pic.twitter.com/XCibVaAGUu — 21  (@thegala21) July 14, 2026

The brand added, “Cultural heritage rightly inspires important conversations, and we welcome informed dialogue about provenance, preservation and the appreciation of exceptional craftsmanship.”

Despite these statements, many people online have pushed back against the decision to wear the pieces as fashion accessories. Critics argue that artifacts of this historical significance should be housed in museums rather than worn at press events.

One commenter wrote, “They admire Persia’s history but ignore Iran’s present tragedy. A civilization isn’t honored through museum exhibits and movie scripts, it’s honored by standing with its people when they’re being sl***htered.”

The reaction online reflects a wider divide over who has the right to own, display, and use ancient artifacts. Some supporters of the styling choice argue that incorporating these pieces into modern fashion helps preserve and bring attention to them, while others view the practice as a form of colonialism.

Representatives for Zendaya, Law Roach, Barron London, and Glenn Spiro have been contacted for comment regarding the controversy. Similar discussions about the film’s production have highlighted how challenging the shoot was for its cast.

Zendaya plays the goddess Athena in The Odyssey, which is based on the Homer epic of the same name. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, who broke the news to Zendaya that she had been cast in the film, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Cate Blanchett. The Odyssey is currently in theaters.

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