Zohran Mamdani was asked one thing he’d talk to King Charles about, and the NYC Mayor just dropped the ultimate colonial era reference

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially called for the return of the priceless Koh-i-Noor diamond from the United Kingdom, making his stance clear just hours before an expected meeting with King Charles, the BBC reported. The 105-carat diamond, which currently resides in the Tower of London as part of the Crown Jewels, has long been a subject of intense international dispute. India has repeatedly sought the return of the gem, viewing the British possession of the stone as a painful symbol of colonial plunder.

Recommended Videos

Mamdani, who has Indian roots, shared his perspective during a press conference held shortly before he was set to meet King Charles at a ceremony dedicated to honoring the victims of the September 11 attacks. When asked what he might discuss with the King if given the chance, Mamdani was quite direct. “If I were to speak to the King separately from [the purpose of the event], I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond,” he stated.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were in the midst of a four-day visit to the United States. While photos from the public ceremony show the Mayor and the King shaking hands, it remains unclear whether the topic of the diamond actually surfaced during their brief interaction. Neither the office of the Mayor nor Buckingham Palace has provided any specific details regarding what was discussed between the two men.

The history of the Koh-i-Noor, which translates to Mountain of Light in Persian, is as complex as the stone itself

It is a legendary gem that has passed through the hands of various rulers, including Mughal princes, Iranian warriors, Afghan rulers, and Punjabi Maharajas over the course of many centuries. While it is often romanticized, the reality of its journey into British hands is quite stark. The stone was handed over to the British in 1849 as part of a punitive treaty following the Anglo-Sikh war. This agreement was signed by a 10-year-old Sikh ruler named Duleep Singh, who was forced to sign the document after his mother had been thrown into jail.

The diamond’s physical appearance has also undergone significant changes. When it arrived in Britain, it was a 186-carat stone with a traditional rose cut. Many visitors to the Great Exhibition in London in 1851 were unimpressed by its lack of sparkle, leading to the decision to have it re-cut as an oval brilliant. This process definitely increased its shine, but it also resulted in the diamond losing about 40% of its total weight.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that if he were to speak with King Charles he would "probably encourage the King to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond" 💎#dailyexpress #mamdani #royals #kingcharles #nyc pic.twitter.com/0wOCZbjMB5 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 30, 2026

Today, the 105-carat stone is roughly the size of a hen’s egg. It has been set in the crown of the Queen Mother, which was worn for the 1937 coronation of King George VI and later for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Interestingly, the diamond was notably absent from the recent coronation of Queen Camilla. Reports suggest that there were significant concerns regarding a potential diplomatic row with India if the stone had been used, so she was crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown instead.

Beyond the political tension, the Koh-i-Noor is surrounded by persistent myths that have been challenged by historians like William Dalrymple and Anita Anand in their book, Kohinoor: The Story Of The World’s Most Infamous Diamond. For instance, many people mistakenly believe it is the preeminent Indian diamond or that it was once a flawless gem. In reality, the original uncut stone contained yellow flecks at its center, which is why Prince Albert was so determined to have it re-cut.

Furthermore, the gem is far from being the largest diamond in the world, ranking only as the 90th largest. Tourists visiting the Tower of London are often surprised by its modest size, especially when they see it displayed near the much larger Cullinan diamonds. It is also a mystery exactly when or where the stone was first found. While some legends link it to the Hindu god Krishna, experts believe it was likely unearthed from a dry river bed in south India, rather than being mined in a traditional sense.

The story of how the diamond was acquired by the British is also frequently misremembered. While popular tales suggest Nader Shah stole it from the Mughal emperor via a clever turban swap, historical accounts suggest the gem was actually a centerpiece on the roof of the legendary Peacock Throne. As the debate over its ownership continues, the Koh-i-Noor remains a powerful symbol that continues to spark conversation about history, power, and the legacy of the British Empire. Whether or not it will ever return to India, it is clear that the conversation surrounding this singular piece of history is far from over.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy