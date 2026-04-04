A 12-year-old girl died after defending her sister from a bully, but a shocking murder arrest now uncovers the warning signs the school ignored

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the tragic death of 12-year-old Khimberly Zavaleta Chuquipa, who passed away in February after allegedly being struck in the head with a metal water bottle at school. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest on Thursday, April 2, stating the individual faces an alleged murder charge. This is a significant development, but it definitely doesn’t end the story of what went wrong.

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According to People, Khimberly died on February 25, following brain surgery that came more than a week after the initial incident. Her family has bravely shared that Khimberly was trying to protect her sister from bullying when she was hit. This is not just a random act; it feels like a culmination of ignored warning signs, which is awful for everyone involved.

The family’s attorney, Robert Glassman, didn’t mince words in a statement. He explained that while an arrest is a step toward accountability, it doesn’t answer the bigger questions about how this situation was allowed to unfold. Glassman emphasized that the focus shouldn’t stop with just one student. He stressed the importance of looking closely at what the adults in charge knew, when they knew it, and why they didn’t take meaningful action sooner.

She stepped in to protect her sister, and this is how it ended

Glassman also pointed out that schools have a legal duty to protect the children in their care. He said that when there are clear warning signs of escalating violence, intervention isn’t optional; it’s absolutely required. This tragedy really demands a full and transparent investigation, not only into the individuals directly involved but also into the systems that ultimately failed Khimberly.

Similar failures were seen when a 6-year-old student shot his teacher despite reported warnings. After the incident, Khimberly’s family said she suffered from painful headaches. They rushed her to the hospital, but she was initially sent home, which is just heartbreaking to hear. Days later, she tragically collapsed due to a brain hemorrhage.

Major blood vessels in her brain ruptured, and she was immediately rushed to UCLA Children’s Hospital. There, she was placed in an induced coma and underwent complex emergency brain surgery. Her family stayed by her side, holding onto hope, but at 3:30 AM, her heart gave out.

JUST IN: 12-year-old school bully arrested for murder after allegedly throwing a metal bottle at another 12-year-old girl who stood up to bullies targeting her sister and later died



The 12-year-old girl was arrested by LAPD after the death of Khimberly Zavaleta, 12



Zavaleta’s… pic.twitter.com/SxSdr7Cb7g — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 3, 2026

In March, Khimberly’s family filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). They claim that Khimberly’s sister had been bullied multiple times before this incident, but the school allegedly did nothing to address it. Glassman stated at a news conference in March that Khimberly stepped in to protect her sister when the school didn’t. He highlighted that this tragedy really underscores the very real and devastating consequences that come from unchecked bullying.

The LAUSD released a statement saying they are deeply saddened by the death of the Reseda High School student. They extended their thoughts and condolences to Khimberly’s family, friends, and the entire school community. The district noted that out of respect for the family and to protect confidentiality, they couldn’t share specific details. They also affirmed that the district takes the safety and well-being of its students very seriously and is cooperating with law enforcement in connection with the incident.

Khimberly’s loved ones, through a GoFundMe page, shared that as the baby of their family, she brought a special light and joy into their lives. She loved her family, music, volleyball, and walks with her two beloved dogs, and she had so many dreams for her future. Her mother, Elma, expressed her devastation, saying she’s full of pain thinking about never seeing her daughter again.

Khimberly’s uncle, Guy Gazit, called it a cautionary tale, emphasizing that it’s every parent’s fear to lose someone so young who did nothing wrong.

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