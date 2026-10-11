A man blocked an Amazon driver’s truck and said ‘you don’t want to listen to a grown man,’ and she shot back ‘this is not 1965’

An Amazon delivery driver in Belleville, Michigan, recently dealt with a frustrating and tense roadside confrontation that was caught on camera. The driver was simply trying to finish her route when a man blocked her truck with his own vehicle and began harassing her over his perception of her driving speed.

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As reported by The Nerd Stash, the incident gained a lot of attention after the driver posted the video to TikTok. As of now, the video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, and thousands of likes and comments.

In the video, you can see the man standing near the truck and taking pictures after parking his vehicle behind hers. When the driver asks him to leave her alone, he refuses and claims he is just trying to talk. The situation escalates when he tells her, “You don’t want to listen to a grown man.”

She called her supervisor

The driver fires back with a sharp, “This is not 1965. I do not have to listen to you.” It is a top-tier response to his patronizing attitude. He continues to call her names and insists he will contact her boss to report her. The driver explained that she had just dropped off a package when she saw the man in the middle of the road signaling for her to come over.

That is when she decided to start recording. Once she got back into her truck to call her supervisor, the man remained right by her door. She tells her boss, “He’s right by the door and won’t leave me alone. He’s behind the truck, so I can’t back up.” Her boss advised her to call the police, which is exactly the right move in a situation where you feel trapped.

The comment section on the video is filled with people standing up for her. One viewer noted, “It costs nothing for these people to mind their own business. smh.” Another person chimed in, “He wanted a reaction out of you so bad. Glad you didn’t give it to him, sista.”

The driver admitted that it took every bit of her strength to keep her cool and not say something more. While one commenter suggested the man’s actions amounted to kidnapping, it is important to note that the video itself does not establish that any crime was committed.

Some commenters pointed out that his behavior could backfire on his entire neighborhood. One comment read, “His neighbors are all gonna be f*** when Amazon says their road is undeliverable and they have to go pick up their packages.”

Others brought up the fact that Amazon already has systems in place to track how their vans are being operated. One person asked, “Aren’t the trucks’ speeds monitored? He’s crazyyy. I hope he gets his karma.”

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