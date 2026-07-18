A man checked into Room 2021 at a Panama City Beach resort, and the problems started before he even opened the door

Recommended Videos

A man says his stay at the Shores of Panama resort in Panama City Beach fell far short of expectations, documenting a long list of issues in a TikTok video, according to BroBible. Wes, who posts as @wesl1313, said the trouble started before he even reached his room, waiting half an hour just for an elevator to take him up to the 20th floor.

When he got to Room 2021, he found grey splotches he believed were mold covering the door, along with a bracket hanging halfway off the wall. Inside, he pointed out brown carpet he called “hideous,” a loose kitchen faucet, and a strip of what he described as mold along the wall beneath the sink, saying it “smells just like mold.”

The kitchen’s built-in microwave was broken, forcing him to rely on a separate microwave placed elsewhere on the kitchen island. He also showed stained sheer curtains offering “no privacy whatsoever,” a hole in the back of a light fixture, and a toilet he claimed “never works.”

The rest of the unit wasn’t any better

In the master bathroom, Wes said the water pressure was strong but the drain didn’t function, joking that guests could “enjoy great water pressure while your feet standing in nothing but nastiness.” He pointed out a toilet paper holder coming loose from the wall, grime around the bathroom mirror, and worn paint on a TV stand.

The second bedroom had wrinkled carpet he described in blunt terms, and he summed up the stay as a “terrible experience,” adding that the TVs barely worked. Bad accommodation experiences going viral have become a familiar online trend, including a couple’s Airbnb stay in Florida that turned into an unexpected ordeal.

Even the balcony, which he admitted had a “great view,” had a broken light with a visible hole in it. He also noted a stained floor and a refrigerator that stopped working for two days during his stay. “So, if you booked a vacation to Shores of Panama, just be aware of 2021,” he warned, calling the unit “absolutely terrible and disgusting.”

The kind of mold Wes described in the video isn’t just a cosmetic issue. According to the CDC, exposure to mold in indoor spaces can cause a stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing, wheezing, or skin irritation in some people, with those who have asthma or mold allergies at risk of more severe reactions. People with compromised immune systems or chronic lung conditions can develop actual lung infections from mold exposure, according to the agency, though reactions vary significantly from person to person.

Panama City Beach remains one of Florida’s most heavily visited coastal destinations. According to the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, tourism generates roughly $3.1 billion in direct visitor spending annually and supports more than 35,000 local jobs, with visitors accounting for an estimated 19.2 million overnight stays each year. Most commenters on Wes’s video sided with him.

One wrote, “The horror stories I have heard from Shores of Panama this year.” A local commenter offered some pushback, noting that “not all units are this bad, some have actually been taken care of and look really nice,” while others zeroed in on specific details, with one writing, “Carpet in a beach condo is diabolical.” BroBible reached out to both Wes and the resort for comment.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy