A man fatally stabbed an 81-year-old Top Gun actor James Handy in his yard, then called 911 to declare he ‘just killed the man of sin’

The Los Angeles Police Department has officially confirmed that 81-year-old actor James Handy was fatally stabbed at his residence in Tarzana, California. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 3, leading to a significant law enforcement response and the eventual arrest of Michael Gledhill, who is identified as the 44-year-old son of Handy’s girlfriend.

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According to People, police arrived at the scene in the 19200 block of Erwin Street around 9:30 AM on Wednesday following a 911 call that provided chilling details about the situation. According to official reports, the caller told dispatchers, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” When authorities arrived, they discovered Handy unconscious in his front yard with a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department quickly transported him to a local hospital, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead shortly after arrival. It is clear that the suspect did not attempt to evade the authorities once they arrived at the residence.

His girlfriend’s son flagged down officers at the crime scene

Police records indicate that Gledhill flagged down the responding officers and allegedly informed them that he was the person they were looking for. Following this interaction, he was taken into custody and transported to the Van Nuys Jail. He is currently being held on $2 million bail, and he faces one count of murder in connection with the death of Handy.

The neighborhood surrounding the home was quickly secured by law enforcement to facilitate the investigation. Dispatch audio revealed that streets near the house were blocked off while officers were instructed to conduct door-to-door inquiries in the immediate area. Authorities were specifically tasked with noting who opened their doors and who did not, as they worked to piece together the events of that morning.

🕯️ The son of his girlfriend fatally stabbed a Top Gun: Maverick actor



81-year-old James Handy was found with a fatal stab wound outside his home in Los Angeles. He later died from his injuries.



According to police, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill called 911 after the attack and… pic.twitter.com/dbs4e5upmr — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 5, 2026

For those who follow film and television, James Handy was a familiar face with an incredibly diverse career. He was born in New York City and spent years building a reputation as a reliable and talented character actor. His filmography is extensive, spanning across various genres and major blockbusters. Fans might recognize him from his roles in Jumanji, Arachnophobia, Unbreakable, and Logan.

He also appeared in other notable films including 15 Minutes, Guarding Tess, The Rocketeer, Bird, Burglar, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Verdict, and K-9. Most recently, he made his final onscreen appearance in the 2023 hit Top Gun: Maverick. Handy’s presence on television was equally impressive, as he graced the screen in numerous episodic dramas and comedy series. Many viewers likely remember his ten-episode stint as Captain Haverhill on NYPD Blue.

His vast television credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, The West Wing, ER, and Law and Order. He also appeared in several television movies, including A Family Torn Apart and The Preppie Murder. This severe outcome follows a troubling pattern of recent violent crimes targeting vulnerable elderly citizens.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains active, and the legal system will now determine the next steps for Gledhill.

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