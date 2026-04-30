A mother suggested another child was to blame for her baby’s fatal injuries, but chilling medical evidence has just exposed a dark reality

Nicole Blain has been convicted of murdering her 19-day-old daughter, Thea Wilson, following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland. According to People, the verdict was delivered on Wednesday, April 29, concluding a case that centered on the horrific injuries the newborn suffered at her home in Greenock.

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The medical evidence presented during the trial paints a grim picture of the physical trauma the baby endured. Thea suffered multiple skull fractures and broken ribs, which were described by experts as being caused by blunt force trauma. A pathologist who testified at the trial noted that the severity of these injuries was similar to those seen in a car crash.

A doctor who treated the infant at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow stated that the injuries were “non-survivable.” It is difficult to process that a newborn could be subjected to such force, and the details provided by medical professionals highlight just how extreme the situation was.

That ‘awful color’ detail really stays with you

When emergency services were called to the home on July 14, 2023, the baby was already unresponsive and cold. A witness described the infant as being an “awful color” when help finally arrived. Blain had initially provided an account to authorities and family members that she found the baby on the floor and suggested that another child might have dropped the newborn. However, the pathologist was clear that these injuries were unlikely to have been caused by another child.

During the proceedings, Blain denied that she had tried to shift the blame for the death onto another child, despite the earlier reports. The court also heard details about the circumstances surrounding the day of the incident. Blain claimed she was struggling with postnatal depression and had received a visit from a social worker on the morning of Thea’s death.

A mother has been found guilty of murdering her 19 day old daughter.



Nicole Blain blamed another child for the death of her daughter, Thea Wilson.



Thea had catastrophic injuries to her, including three skull fractures.



Blain of Glasgow to be sentenced at a later date. pic.twitter.com/Dp0s4J1frb — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) April 29, 2026

These details provide a glimpse into the environment, but they do not change the outcome of the legal proceedings or the reality of the medical findings. As the verdict was delivered, Blain was seen sobbing in the courtroom. She shouted to a friend, “Tell my dad I love him,” as she was led away into custody. The legal process is now moving toward sentencing, which is scheduled for next month.

Blain faces a mandatory life sentence, though the specific amount of time she must serve before becoming eligible for parole will be determined at a later date. This attempt to deflect responsibility mirrors the case of an Ohio man who blamed his daughter’s death on an accident, though investigation hinted at abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Young commented on the conclusion of the trial. “This is a tragic case in which a baby has lost her life and Nicole Blain will now have to face the consequences of her actions,” she stated in a press release. It is a sobering end to a case that has clearly left a mark on those involved in the investigation and the judicial process. While the court has reached its decision, the loss of a 19-day-old infant remains the central and most difficult aspect of this situation.

The evidence provided by the medical experts was the turning point in this trial, effectively dismantling the narrative that the injuries were the result of a simple accident involving another child.

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