A thief targeted a historic royal temple’s donation boxes, but his special invisibility spell did absolutely nothing to hide him from police

A 43-year-old security guard was arrested after his attempt to use a supposed invisibility spell to rob a historic temple in Bangkok failed to hide him from security cameras. The suspect, identified as Ratchathan, targeted the famous Wat Pho temple complex to steal money from donation boxes, but the technology of modern surveillance proved far more effective than his mystical efforts.

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According to BroBible, Wat Pho is an iconic site that dates back to the 1500s. It is one of only six locations in Thailand that occupy the highest tier among the country’s 23 first-class royal temples. Many visitors know it as the Temple of the Reclining Buddha because of the massive 150-foot-long statue located on the grounds. Because Buddhism is the primary religion for more than 90 percent of people in Thailand, these temples are vital centers of community life.

They are home to hundreds of thousands of monks who rely on the charity of visitors to survive, often through the use of donation boxes placed throughout the wats. The incident occurred when Ratchathan decided to raid two of these donation boxes, successfully making off with 2,000 baht, or roughly $60.

He really thought an invisibility spell would block the cameras

Police were dispatched to the scene on May 30, after receiving a report about the smashed boxes. While the thief likely thought his preparation would keep him safe, he failed to account for the security footage that clearly documented his actions. The video showed the man with a white shirt wrapped around his head as he committed the theft.

According to officials, Ratchathan confessed to the crime after his arrest, which took place just a few days later. He explained that he needed the money to cover his rent payments. During his interrogation, he told police that “he apologised to the temple’s sacred spirits and recited what he described as a ‘concealment spell’ that he believed would prevent others from noticing him” before he began the robbery.

Police in Bangkok have arrested a security guard accused of stealing cash from donation boxes at Wat Pho after he allegedly climbed over the temple wall, covered his head with a cloth and recited what he described as a spell to conceal himself before carrying out the theft. pic.twitter.com/FHZkXZP0io — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 4, 2026

It is clear that the spell did absolutely nothing to keep him out of trouble. The authorities charged him with several offenses, including nighttime theft, trespassing at night, criminal damage, and concealing his identity while committing an offence. While travelers frequently visit Thailand for various personal reasons, this incident highlights a unique breakdown in local criminal logic.

Watching the footage back, the police had an easy time identifying the culprit despite his attempt to mask his appearance. In my opinion, it is a top-tier failure of logic to think that a shirt on your head and a chant would stop a modern security system from doing its job. Ratchathan is now facing the consequences of his actions, and the temple can hopefully move past this unfortunate event.

It is a reminder that even at some of the most sacred and historic sites in the world, security measures like cameras are essential for protecting the donations that help monks subsist.

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