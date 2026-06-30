Livvy Dunne called out fans for tracking flights and following her at airports, trying to enter the women’s bathroom: ‘should I change my behavior?’

Livvy Dunne, 23, says a group of men purchased refundable plane tickets specifically to pass through airport security and meet her at her gate after obtaining her flight details. According to VT, the TikTok influencer and former gymnast shared the experience in a video captioned “It just gets to a point,” paired with a crying emoji.

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“To the people still selling my flight information, stalking me at the airports, and buying refundable plane tickets to go through security to meet me at my gate. Can you please stop?” she said. “I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, but I want to share what it’s like from my perspective.” In the video, Dunne included footage of male fans crowding her for autographs, which she suggested they intended to resell.

She pushed back on the framing of the group as fans. “You guys aren’t fans, you’re professionals, you’re recording me on Meta glasses, getting my autograph, and you’re gonna sell it, which is fine,” she said. “But last night I didn’t feel safe at the airport, and if I wasn’t coming back from family vacation and my sister didn’t stop these people from coming into the women’s bathroom, then I don’t know what I would have done.”

“Should a woman have to change her behavior”

Dunne addressed the broader point directly toward the end of the video. “I do have security, and I could fly private, but I guess my point is, should a woman have to change her behavior because men can’t handle the word no? That’s my point,” she said. The video has surpassed 2.6 million views within hours of posting.

This is not the first time crowds have created safety concerns around Dunne. In January 2023, a large group of fans gathered at LSU’s season-opening gymnastics meet at Utah specifically to see her, with some reportedly harassing members of both gymnastics teams and journalists during and after the event. LSU responded by hiring additional security staff for the team and barring gymnasts from entering the stands after meets.

Dunne posted a statement at the time asking fans to be more respectful. Public figures dealing with safety concerns tied to public attention have made headlines elsewhere too, including security measures put in place on a major television production. Dunne retired from competitive gymnastics in April 2025 after a kneecap injury ended her final NCAA season.

She has built one of the largest social media followings in college sports history, with more than 10 million followers across platforms. Her name, image and likeness valuation reached as high as $4.1 million, the top figure among women’s college athletes during her career at LSU, where she also launched The Livvy Fund to help connect female athletes with brand deals.

She has since moved into acting, joining the cast of a Baywatch reboot in 2026. The response to her latest video was largely supportive. “How do they get your flight information? This is strange,” one user wrote. Another asked, “Yall are wild, how much does a Livvy Dunne signature even go for?”

One follower argued the situation went beyond simply being uncomfortable. “This isn’t just weird, this should be illegal,” they wrote.

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