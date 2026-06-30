A viral video showed ice cream that wouldn’t melt under hot water for a full minute, sparking concern: ‘What is in this we’re feeding our kids?’

A viral video showing an ice cream cone that would not melt under steaming hot water for nearly a full minute has sparked widespread concern online, as detailed by the Daily Dot. The clip was posted on TikTok and has surpassed 1.2 million views. The footage shows hot water pouring directly onto the ice cream cone, which remained rigid instead of melting away. A group of bystanders, visible in the reflection of the faucet, watched the demonstration unfold and appeared visibly surprised.

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One observer asked, “What is in this new ice cream we are feeding our kids? Is it petrified?” before jokingly wondering if it had come from outer space. According to the video’s timestamp, it took close to a full minute for the ice cream to finally melt. The creator who posted the clip alleged that what was shown was not actually ice cream, which sparked a wave of speculation in the comments about what the product might be made of.

According to Ice Cream Science, ingredients like emulsifiers and stabilizers are commonly used in commercial ice cream to make the product more rigid and heat resistant. One commenter wrote, “It’s not dairy anymore. It’s just emulsifiers.” Another said, “It’s not ice cream. It’s full of oils rather than cream.” Questionable ingredients showing up in viral food videos have become a familiar pattern online, including a steak topping at LongHorn Steakhouse that left customers questioning what exactly they were eating.

X users had their own theories

The video was reshared on X, where it picked up another 1.9 million views. The account suggested that the reason “modern ice cream in America” did not melt was because it likely was not technically ice cream at all, noting that some products are labeled “frozen dairy dessert” instead and that this labeling could become increasingly common.

The post listed several ingredients believed to contribute to the rigidity, including high levels of stabilizers, gums, vegetable oils and fats, air, and freezing point altering ingredients such as maltodextrins. According to the FDA, ice cream sold in the United States is subject to a federal standard of identity, a set of rules first established in 1939 that define exactly what a product must contain to legally be labeled as ice cream.

@fletch1066 What are they feeding our kids these days? Wouldn’t ever melt 🤣 Definitely not ice cream #icecream creamsundaescones ice cream van ♬ original sound – Jane Fletch66

Products that fall short of those requirements, often due to lower dairy content or higher use of non-dairy fats, are instead labeled “frozen dairy dessert,” which is not held to the same standard. The FDA has recently been reviewing its broader list of more than 250 food standards, with regulators saying some of the older rules may be outdated relative to modern food technology and consumer expectations.

Many commenters agreed the product no longer resembled traditional ice cream. “Bro, this ain’t ice cream anymore, it’s a chemical weapon disguised as a dessert,” one person wrote. Others encouraged people to make their own ice cream at home instead of buying commercial brands.

The claims made in either video could not be independently verified, and the details reflect the accounts as shared on TikTok and X

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