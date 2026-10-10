A Walmart worker says ‘I’m not willing to sacrifice my body’ after the company rolled back a limit on how many bins its order carts can carry

Walmart has reversed a policy that cut the number of bins workers haul on online order carts, and employees say they are now back to pulling heavier loads, according to Business Insider. Four workers in three states told the outlet that store leaders instructed them to return to eight bins per cart and to pull the carts rather than push them. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the change.

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The spokesperson said the decision followed a period of testing and evaluation, and that reducing the bin load over the summer helped the company find ways to improve online order fulfillment. Walmart also said its safety policies, which require workers to keep control of their carts and a clear line of sight ahead, have not changed. “Safety of associates and customers is absolute,” the spokesperson said.

The original change came in May, after a short-lived attempt in April to require pulling eight-bin carts that workers widely criticized. Under the May guidance, employees were told to push carts unless they could not safely see ahead. Walmart said worker feedback on the latest update has been positive, especially the higher capacity to gather more items during each walk.

Workers say pulling a loaded cart is hurting their bodies

The April requirement drew criticism as workers linked it to injuries and strains, including twisted shoulders and wrists, and to collisions when a heavily loaded cart is hard to stop. A worker in Oklahoma said, “I’m not willing to sacrifice my body and my health over this cart.” A worker in Texas said a wrist strain keeps her from using her dominant hand to pull.

Walmart reversed a policy on the height and handling of online fulfillment carts in stores. https://t.co/DsVZ3LYwKn — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) October 9, 2026

The Texas worker said she was escorted off the sales floor into an office, as her manager had seen her pushing the cart under the earlier guidance. She said she was told that “some people may have to get transferred out” if they are unable to pull carts. “Something that is so minor, you’re not gonna go and complain, for the most part,” she said.

Workers shared photographs of warning labels on the carts that say they should only be pushed, not pulled. A brochure from the manufacturer for a comparable model shows six bins with a combined weight capacity of 240 pounds, and the top surface is about 3.5 feet high. With bins on top, the cart stands about five feet tall, according to the outlet’s measurement.

Several workers said Walmart swapped the wheels on some carts to better position the handle for pulling, which affected handling in some cases. However, Walmart said it replaced the wheels to improve maneuverability when pulling the carts and to let workers adjust their position to keep a clear view ahead.

Workers at a Michigan store said colleagues have filed dozens of complaints with the state’s occupational health and safety board, and a response to one complaint said the agency was already investigating Walmart. Walmart declined to comment on the complaints and the investigation. Workers said managers pointed to safety incidents at other stores, and Walmart has faced lawsuits from customers who say employee-pushed carts injured them.

Store rules built around safety have drawn complaints from shoppers too. One Reddit user says an Aldi cashier refused to sell loose onions and threw them away, telling her it was policy for her safety. The shopper says she then had to make an extra stop at another store.

Walmart relies on its more than 4,600 US stores to fulfill most online orders, and e-commerce is growing quickly. US digital sales rose 24% last quarter, CFO John David Rainey said in August, and about 40 markets now offer delivery in under 30 minutes. However, workers previously told the outlet that the faster pace is increasing pressure on fulfillment teams.

Walmart could keep adjusting its cart rules as it pushes for faster pickup and delivery times, and workers’ complaints may continue to surface as the holiday shopping season picks up.

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