A woman says her closest friend never liked a single post, and would leave her private story every time she shared good news

Social media has turned likes and story views into a running scoreboard for many friendships, whether people admit it or not. A TikTok user named Lailah, who posts as @ulovelailahakim, says two small habits made her suspect that one of her closest friends was quietly rooting against her, as reported by The Daily Dot.

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Her video has picked up hundreds of thousands of views and a long thread of replies from people describing similar friends. Lailah says this person was so close to her that she considered her a sister. However, when Lailah was just starting out on social media and posting once every few months, she noticed the friend never liked or commented on a single post.

The friend has not been identified, and Lailah’s account has not been independently verified. The TikToker says she now posts far more often and does not expect anyone to engage with everything she shares. Still, she argues that a supposedly close friend refusing to acknowledge any post at all, even in the early days, can be the first sign of a secret hater.

Lailah says the second sign showed up every time something good happened in her life

According to Lailah, the second red flag appeared whenever she shared positive news. She says the friend would leave her private story on social media as soon as she posted about something good changing in her life. Between the missing likes and the disappearing act on her story, the TikToker says she started questioning whether the friendship was as genuine as it seemed.

Lailah closes the video by telling viewers that anyone with a friend like that probably has a secret hater on their hands. She calls it the first sign to watch for. The clip hit a nerve, as many commenters said they had lived through the exact same pattern with friends and even their own siblings.

“My own sister does this,” one viewer wrote, while another said a close friend would never post her on her birthday but would post other friends publicly. One commenter said the story-leaving detail was “so real and people don’t talk about it enough.” Another described a friend who acted as if she couldn’t hear whenever the commenter mentioned something she had achieved.

One viewer said a friend checks her profile every day and even brings up her videos in person, but never likes them. Another simply added that “they never clap for you.” Friendship tension on social media can get far messier, like the time a woman shoved her best friend out of frame during a TikTok dance.

Not everyone agreed that missing likes mean much. “Not liking a post is NOT this deep,” one commenter wrote, and another told viewers they take social media too seriously. However, one person raised a more practical question, asking what happens if someone doesn’t use Instagram at all, while another joked that the friend may simply not care.

Others landed firmly on Lailah’s side. One viewer wrote that sometimes silence says all you need to know, while another said people have grown too comfortable being weird with their friends. A third questioned whether it even counts as a secret at that point, given how obvious the behavior seemed.

Lailah has not said whether she ever confronted the friend about the missing likes, and any follow-up post could reveal whether the friendship survived or quietly ended.

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