A woman started screaming at boys who just got off a school bus for talking loudly, then threatened to ‘punch you in the face’

A video of an elderly woman jumping out of her car to confront a group of boys who had just stepped off a school bus has gone viral, as reported by the Daily Dot. The clip was posted on X by @Suzierizzo1 and had racked up 147.7K views at the time of publication. According to the post’s caption, the woman jumped out of her car and began screaming at the boys for talking loudly after getting off their school bus. At the start of the video, she warns one of them to “stay away from me and mine.”

Recommended Videos

She says she does not want them making noise near her car every time they pass and mentions she manages a nearby inn. One of the boys looks at the ground as his friend records the interaction. The confrontation escalated quickly. When someone off camera asked her to lower her voice, she directed her anger at them too, saying she would speak to them the same way she was speaking to the kids. One of the boys pointed out, “We are minors, by the way.”

She repeatedly told them to leave her alone, then threatened to bring other kids their age to start a physical fight if they kept it up. When one boy said they were just walking on the sidewalk, she allegedly threatened to “punch you in the face” if he did not stop talking. Adults screaming at children in public spaces have sparked similar debates online before, including an incident at an Arizona Buc-ee’s where a woman screamed at a man holding his young daughter.

The boys held their ground

One of the boys brought up their First Amendment right to be loud in a public space. The woman insisted they did it specifically to annoy her. They told her they had nothing to do with her and were just as loud even when she was not around. “Don’t do that,” she responded. Toward the end of the clip, she threatened to find out where the boys lived so she could speak to their parents, before walking away. At the very end, one of the boys called after her: “You’re the one engaging; go back in your car.”

This woman jumped out of her car & started screaming & threatening these boys because they talk to loud after getting off their school bus.They explained they aren’t doing anything wrong just having fun after school so she threatens to have them beaten up while cussing at them. pic.twitter.com/JoLE68oW0n — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 2, 2026

According to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law, the First Amendment gives special protection to speech in places traditionally open for public activity, including sidewalks and public ways. The government can impose restrictions on the time, place, or manner of speech, but those restrictions must serve a significant interest and leave open other ways to communicate.

The ACLU similarly notes that the First Amendment firmly protects speech in public areas such as streets and parks. Being loud on a public sidewalk after getting off a school bus does not meet the bar for restriction. The comments sided with the boys. “Who is she? What an entitled snowflake,” one person wrote. Another suggested they respond with, “We’re walking down the sidewalk committing a First Amendment.”

A third wrote, “Adults should NOT be talking to children of any age like this. Talk to adults.” The identity of the woman, the location of the incident, and the school the boys attend have not been confirmed. Her claim about managing a nearby inn could not be verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy