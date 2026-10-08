An employee emailed her job on a Sunday night saying ‘I’m not coming in tomorrow or ever again,’ all over a meeting that ran 25 minutes late

A resignation email that opens with a Sunday night greeting and ends with a misspelled goodbye has turned into a debate about how much notice workers owe their bosses. TikTok user Nina (@corporateninah) shared a screenshot of the message, which she presented as a real note from a Gen Z employee quitting on the spot.

Recommended Videos

As reported by The Daily Dot, the email was written by an employee named Kayla, who told her employer she would not be returning. Her stated reason was being kept 25 minutes past her scheduled end time for a meeting the week before. “Hey, I know it’s Sunday night, but I’m not coming in tomorrow or ever again,” the message began, according to the screenshot.

The clip has drawn tens of thousands of likes since it was posted in August, with Nina captioning it, “I can’t believe they’d send this to quit a job for real.” The employer is not identified in the video and has not publicly responded, and the account of what led to the resignation email has not been independently verified.

Kayla says the resignation email was hers and that she is happier now

The resignation email did not stop at the late meeting, as Kayla also used it to announce her next move. She wrote that she had accepted a position with the company’s main competitor, which she said paid twice as much. She signed off with “Good riddens,” which appeared to be a misspelling of “good riddance.”

A commenter identifying herself as Kayla later appeared under the post and said she was the employee behind the message. She wrote that she was “so much happier now,” and a number of viewers backed her decision to leave. Others were less convinced that the way she walked out would serve her well in the long run.

Critics focused on tone as much as timing. One commenter called the message “beyond unprofessional,” while another described it as a “childish way to burn a bridge” and questioned whether the Gen Z employee might eventually need a reference from the company. Some viewers also objected to the resignation email being shared online at all.

Supporters argued that the details in the note made the decision reasonable. Several pointed to the claim that the new job paid double, as that gap suggested to them she had been underpaid. “Why is your competitor paying double?” one commenter asked, adding that her former company may need to look after its staff better.

The video also reopened the argument over two weeks’ notice. Some users said workers should not be required to give advance warning, as employers can often terminate staff without any. However, others countered that quitting with no notice could damage a worker’s professional reputation in the long run.

Workplace complaints have been drawing large audiences on TikTok lately, and they are not limited to people who quit. A Melbourne cabin crew member recently went viral over a flight attendant’s Coke Zero mix-ups after a can redesign made her job harder. In that case, the frustration was aimed at a packaging change and not a manager.

Nina tagged the clip with corporate humor and career advice hashtags, and her caption frames the resignation email as something she could hardly believe was real. However, the video does not show who sent her the screenshot or how she obtained it. It also does not name the company or say what the meeting was about.

Neither Kayla nor her former employer has shared anything further, so whether the competitor’s offer was as generous as the Gen Z employee described remains to be seen.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy