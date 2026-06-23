‘Correct your tone’: Texas father confronts Dollar General employee he says threatened to “kick” his 4-year-old son

A father in Hutto, Texas, confronted a Dollar General employee after the worker allegedly threatened his 4-year-old son. The incident was filmed and posted on TikTok by user lorena8_33. The video shows the father demanding accountability after his child was reportedly told he would be kicked for asking to use the restroom.

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The video shows the father questioning the employee about the comment while the worker stays mostly quiet. Many people online said this silence seemed like an admission that the comment was made. One commenter on TikTok wrote, “the silence confirmed it for me.”

When the father brings it up a second time, the employee finally raises his hands and says, “No!” The situation grows more tense from there. The father tells the employee he would beat him up for speaking to his son that way. The employee replies, “Yeah, I understand that,” as the father continues pressing him.

Father tells employee to change how he speaks to young customers

The father gives the employee direct feedback, telling him to “Correct your tone whenever you have customers in here that just need to use the restroom, especially a 4-year-old kid.” He says that no matter how bad or frustrating the employee’s day has been, there is no excuse for threatening a child. The father then asks if they are on the same page, and the employee nods in agreement.

The employee keeps his head down for the rest of the conversation. He eventually tells the father, “I will not,” after being told to never speak to a child that way again. The father then finishes his purchase at the register. One commenter brought up a separate frustration, asking, “why is family dollar and dollar general so stingy with the bathrooms.”

The video has caused a range of reactions on TikTok. Most people online appear to side with the father, but some users have asked whether the child did something to provoke the employee. Other public confrontations caught on camera have sparked similarly confronting a man recording her split reactions online before.

Some viewers questioned whether the exchange was genuine at all. One commenter wrote, “I feel like there’s more to this story….” Another added, “He keeps saying yeah that’s kinda weird,” while a third wrote, “He’s so confused cause it didn’t happen. Don’t believe it.” Others were more direct, with one writing, “this gotta be scripted 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭”

The video shows the father standing firm in defending his child, and his decision to confront the employee directly has drawn a strong response from viewers online. Disputes involving parents and their children in public spaces have gone viral before, including one where a man’s bathroom confrontation with a dad led to real-world consequences for the man involved. By the end of the exchange, the employee nods and accepts the father’s correction. The employee did not publicly address the video.

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