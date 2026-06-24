Five Florida men were charged after allegedly robbing a man walking home from work, and the item they stole seems absurd

A robbery case has been filed against five Florida men after they allegedly robbed a man (identity not confirmed) of his $30 vape pen while leaving his phone because the victim told them that it had a tracker on it. According to the New York Post, it appears that the victim was going back to his residence after finishing his shift when the alleged robbers latched onto him. All five men have been arrested and are going through investigations before further developments.

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The incident took place in Winter Haven, and, per the Winter Haven Police Department, it appears that while the victim was returning after completing his shift, a truck pulled up beside him, and men got out and allegedly demanded his valuables. One of them allegedly lifted his shirt, showing a weapon to the victim, who reportedly told them that he had nothing except for a pen vape and a phone with a tracker. They allegedly took the vape and left.

As per New York Post, the police tracked the truck and found it parked outside a residence in the area. When the police asked the accused to come out and talk, it appears that they did not immediately cooperate. The police reportedly surrounded the residence and ended up arresting the accused after they exited the home.

Two women, including a minor in the truck, were charged with resisting arrest

A 17-year-old girl was also riding in the truck when the robbery took place. She claimed that she did not do anything during the incident and only heard yelling outside. It appears this girl was one of the two girls who tried to stop police officers from getting into the house and searching when they arrived at their location. According to the police, they both were charged with resisting arrest without violence in connection with the investigation.

Five Florida men have been charged with felony robbery after allegedly confronting a man walking home from work, threatening him with a gun, and stealing a vape pen worth about $30. Police say the suspects demanded the victim’s belongings, searched his pockets, and took the vape… pic.twitter.com/18vj0vKeYR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 24, 2026

Coming back to the five men, police have arrested Damarius Jamel Taylor, an 18-year-old from Avon Park; Tayshawn Williams, also an 18-year-old from Auburndale; Javon Prince Jackson-Roby, a 19-year-old from Avon Park; Martice Spears Jr., 19; and Deshawn Antwon Lampkin, also a 19-year-old. All of the five young adults have been charged with robbery with a weapon and a petit theft, per the police.

There were no reports of injuries during the confrontation. It appears that the investigations are still ongoing, and there’s no sign of a court outcome being reported yet.

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