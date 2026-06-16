‘It was a crazy start to our cruise trip’: Man gets trapped in a Virgin Voyages bathroom for 45 minutes until crew busted the door down

A traveler on a Virgin Voyages cruise found himself stuck inside his cabin bathroom for 45 minutes after a hot shower when the door lock failed and would not open. The ship’s crew eventually had to physically break the door down to free him. The incident happened at the very start of the trip, turning what was supposed to be the first day of a vacation into a stressful ordeal.

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The moment was captured on video and posted to TikTok by Maddie, who was traveling with the man. The footage shows a hand repeatedly trying to twist the lock open, while on-screen text describes the situation inside the small, steamy bathroom. The video has gathered over 22,000 views since being posted.

Maddie confirmed that the wait for the crew to arrive and resolve the situation lasted nearly an hour. Despite the rough beginning, she said the rest of the vacation went smoothly, writing, “It was a crazy start to our cruise trip, [but] overall, the cruise was pretty fun!”

Cruise passengers say this happened to them too, and many have stopped locking bathroom doors because of it

The video sparked a wider conversation in the comments about the risks of bathroom locks on cruise ships. Several people pointed out that the experience would have been far more difficult for a solo traveler with no companion nearby to call for help. Others shared their own similar experiences from past cruises.

According to Brobible, one commenter, Lucy R., shared that she had once tried to use a garbage can as a battering ram to escape a locked bathroom on a ship. She also offered advice for future travelers, saying, “What I have learned is to never lock my bathroom door on any cruise ship. I also learned to NEVER book a cabin that is too isolated where people can’t hear me scream for help.”

Another user, PerfectlyPerth, suggested a practical workaround for travelers who want privacy without the risk of getting stuck. They recommended packing a rubber doorstop to keep the bathroom door shut, bypassing the lock mechanism altogether. Travelers who want to go further might also want to look into hotel bathroom privacy concerns affecting guests, as privacy in travel accommodations has become a growing topic of discussion online.

Several commenters also brought up the importance of always keeping a phone within reach, even when stepping into a bathroom, in case something goes wrong and help is needed quickly. Staying alert to your surroundings in unfamiliar spaces is a habit that travel safety experts encourage – a retired FBI agent recently shared safety tips most travelers overlook that apply well beyond hotel stays.

Many viewers said the video introduced them to a fear they had never considered before, with comments ranging from “LMFAOOOOOOO THIS HAPPENED TO ME IN APRIL” to “New fear unlocked.” Others focused on the practical takeaway, particularly solo travelers. One commenter wrote, “I’m going on a solo cruise in 2 weeks … thank you for this, won’t be locking the bathroom door!!!!!!!” Another simply added, “when im solo i never close door.”

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