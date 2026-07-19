Man was cheated on by his girlfriend of 10 years, and whom she cheated on with is a major reason why he ‘still suffers’ since 2023

A man is finally opening up about a devastating betrayal that has altered his life since 2023. He recently shared his story on Reddit’s r/BoyDinnerDiaries, detailing how his girlfriend of 10 years cheated on him with his own brother-in-law, Daily Dot reported.

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The man explained that he and his partner had been together since high school. They had built a life together, including a house and two daughters. Everything seemed stable until he noticed she was hiding her phone and acting suspicious. When he finally confronted her, she admitted to a six-month affair with his older sister’s husband. He described their previous life as a “huge amazing family dynamic” where everyone involved was “best friends” living in the same neighborhood.

The immediate fallout was intense. He kicked her out of their home, but the situation became even more complicated when the brother-in-law revealed he had no intention of leaving his marriage or running away with her.

Despite the betrayal, the man allowed her to move back in a few weeks later

He spent nearly two years attempting to reconcile the relationship before finally breaking it off last October. He admitted that he only managed to stay in that environment for so long because he was abusing medical THC and CBD, alongside antidepressants, sleeping pills, and benzos.

“Well fellas, I have been cooked for a while now as this was a few years ago but I still suffer the effects every single day. Back in 2023 my girlfriend had a six-month affair with my older sister’s husband. We were all best friends, lived in the same neighbourhood, huge amazing family dynamic and mutual friends,” he wrote. “We were together since high school, built a house and have 2 gorgeous girls together who have been my only saving grace throughout this ordeal.”

The toll on his mental health was severe during those two years of attempted reconciliation. Eventually, he managed to quit the substances he was using to cope. He moved in with his mother to prioritize his well-being and the stability of his two daughters. This move marks his attempt to finally move forward and rebuild his life away from the chaos of his past relationship.

The community on Reddit responded with a mix of sympathy and disbelief regarding the actions of his ex-partner and his former brother-in-law. One user expressed their frustration with the situation, writing, “What a really evil person to do this to family? Stay positive and don’t lose hope.” Another commenter added, “Right? Like damn do they even consider the potential fallout or consequences before making that kind of selfish and shortsighted s—? Talk about torching bridges, that family is going to be dealing with the fallout for years.”

Moving forward seems daunting for the man, especially when considering the prospect of future relationships. One commenter noted, “I’m amazed you’d even want to try and date again after experiencing what you have.” It is clear that this experience has left a lasting impact on his outlook, but he is now focusing on his recovery and his children. It is a tough road ahead, but he is at least out of the toxic cycle that consumed his life for so long.

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