Video shows a passenger yelling at a woman blocking the bus, and one commenter asked, ‘God where is the kindness of this world?’

A Missouri bus passenger confronted a woman standing outside. Apparently, this woman was blocking the vehicle’s path because she could not afford the fare, according to The Nerd Stash. However, it appears that one of the passengers stood near the bus’s windshield and yelled at the woman standing outside to clear the path and let the bus through.

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A TikTok video posted by @fattboyjr57 shows a woman standing outside the bus holding a red cup, while a passenger at the front, wearing headphones, yells at her. They start with, “Get the f*** out of the way,” then add, “Move, b****!” It looks like when the woman standing outside replies (her voice is not quite audible, but her lips move), the passenger shouts back, saying, “Because I need to get home.”

Further in this 32-second clip, the passenger can be heard arguing that “if you don’t have the money it’s not his (the driver’s) f****** fault.” No comments from the bus driver are found, and as the confrontation continues, the passenger seemingly threatens the woman, saying, “Move, before I get out of this bus.” Apparently, the woman continues to stand in the way, and the passenger asks the driver to let them out so they can deal with her, saying, “It’s hot enough, and I am in the mood.”

Viewers shared their opinions on the matter

There’s no sign of an intense confrontation as the clip doesn’t show the passenger getting out of the vehicle. It appears that the TikTok gained a significant audience, garnering around 1.4 million views, and many users took to the comments section to share their opinions. Some sounded concerned due to the way this woman was treated; they questioned, “God where is the kindness of this world.”

Similarly, another one wrote, “Did you try to say move please first? because maybe just maybe she would have moved.” Not all seemed to side with the woman, as some spoke for the passenger as well. One of the viewers said, “id be just as mad. why is she just standing there??” Though one of them sounded curious to know what happened next, they said, “Let her off and post pt 2 I need a see this.”

The footage doesn’t show the woman speaking to the driver as an unhappy customer; only the passenger is seen confronting her. The identities of those involved remain unknown, and the claims have not been independently verified.

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