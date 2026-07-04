Ohio woman says she paid for a life coaching space. But when her coach found out she voted for Trump, she was cut off

An Ohio woman says she was removed from a paid life coaching program after her coach found out she had voted for President Donald Trump. Courtney, who posts under the handle @thetruthparlor, shared her experience in a video posted to TikTok.

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Courtney said she had been part of a coaching space where she felt she had to hide her real political views. Knowing the coach held liberal views, she chose to stay quiet about her own opinions or acted more liberal-leaning to avoid any conflict.

She said she never felt free to be fully herself in the group, and that she was always careful and agreeable during sessions. Things changed after the coach found out how Courtney had voted, apparently through her activity on social media.

Being removed from the group felt like an old, painful memory

Courtney said she realized she had been removed when she tried to log into the group online and found that it was gone. She compared the experience to a painful memory from high school. “I remember feeling kicked out of the lunch table from the cool girls,” she said.

@thetruthparlor I was removed from a paid space by a coach when she found out I voted for Trump. I paid to be in a coaching space and never fully showed up as myself, because I knew exactly which version of me would be allowed to stay. I was always liberal-adjacent in there, careful, agreeable. I knew she was liberal, so I never let the rest of me show up. Then she found out who I actually voted for. Trump. She removed me. I wasn’t even surprised. I’d been hiding so long that getting caught just confirmed what I already knew the version of me they liked wasn’t the real one. If you’re still calculating what’s safe to say and what it might cost you, that’s not protection. That’s a double life. And the real cost isn’t getting canceled it’s never finding out who actually stays once you stop hiding. #peoplepleaser #blacksheep #blacksheepofthefamily #misunderstood #choosingme ♬ original sound – Courtney

She said that even though she had felt left out while trying to fit in, she was not willing to give up her beliefs just to stay in the group. Political tensions tied to Trump have surfaced in other unexpected settings too, including young conservatives criticizing Trump over Iran.

In her video, Courtney talked about the emotional weight of hiding her political views to keep professional or personal relationships intact. “I paid to be in a coaching space and never fully showed up as myself, because I knew exactly which version of me would be allowed to stay,” she said.

“I was always liberal-adjacent in there, careful, agreeable. I knew she was liberal, so I never let the rest of me show up. Then she found out who I actually voted for. Trump. She removed me. I wasn’t even surprised. I’d been hiding so long that getting caught just confirmed what I already knew the version of me they liked wasn’t the real one.”

Courtney encouraged others watching to stop hiding who they really are, even if it means facing rejection. She said the cost of living a double life is higher than the risk of being canceled. She ended her message by urging her audience to stop trying to please everyone and to stand up for their own beliefs instead.

The comments overwhelmingly defended the coach, even though some took Courtney’s side. One commenter wrote, “Having the day and life you deserve. Keep up the good work Coach.” But many others defended the coach’s choice to remove her from the program. Trump’s remarks on other topics, including his claims about rigged elections, have also continued to draw mixed reactions online.

One commenter wrote, “It’s more about what your vote says about you. It clearly explains how you feel people should be treated, and what you’re willing to overlook.” Another commenter questioned Courtney’s complaint, asking, “It’s a paid space. Isn’t that how capitalism works?”

A reply to that comment argued, “You agree to pay for a service. She agreed to pay and the person revoked the service. That’s not how capitalism is supposed to work. does that help sweetie pumpkin?” Another commenter wrote, “Freedom of speech, isn’t freedom from consequence..” while another said, “I will not give any mega affiliated business a dime. I think we should be asking people who they voted for.”

Other commenters suggested the coach may have simply been trying to protect the group environment for other members. The discussion has continued to grow as the video keeps gaining attention across social media.

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