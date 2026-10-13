TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport arrested a passenger after discovering a hidden cache of narcotics stashed inside a modified Mac mini. The discovery occurred when a routine X-ray scan revealed that the desktop computer was not quite what it seemed.

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As reported by People, lead TSA officer Logan Stortz was operating the security machine when he spotted an electronic item with an unusual mass and wiring. Stortz initially thought this might be a test run by one of the many levels of testing teams within TSA.

He decided to prompt a bag check to be certain, which confirmed that the device had been tampered with. He brought in property search officer Isaiah Martinez Jr. for a second opinion, and Martinez confirmed that he noticed something was awry. Martinez agreed that the mass in the carry-on was suspicious and noted he was in shock at the situation.

They found something beneath the Mac mini

The situation escalated as more officers arrived to inspect the carry-on. The TSA described the item as a large organic mass beneath the Apple Mac mini desktop computer. Supervisory officers Emily Price and Scott Evans arrived to assist with the investigation.

An X-ray scan at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport triggered an immediate security response after officers detected abnormal wiring and hidden density inside a passenger's Apple Mac mini.



A manual inspection of the hollowed-out computer uncovered a concealed stash of… pic.twitter.com/9sBJmy4mGE — Fox News Lifestyle (@FoxNewsLife) October 12, 2026

Price noted that the way this was concealed was unusual, while Evans observed that the computer showed signs of tampering. Evans further explained that he first observed that the mass was not connected to the computer, and then noticed the mass inside the box under a concealed compartment.

TSA explosives specialist Robert Rosas Perez II took over the examination and discovered a suspected controlled substance. Perez stated that he stopped all procedures and quickly notified airport police.

He recalled the moment of discovery, saying, “I opened the edge near the suspicious area, and saw a substance in large crystallized-rock form along with an unknown orange pill-like item, all wrapped in plastic.” Preliminary field testing later confirmed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and ketamine.

Following the discovery, Phoenix police arrived and arrested the passenger. The agency has not released the identity of the individual or the specific charges filed. While this was a significant find, the TSA emphasized that their primary responsibility at security checkpoints is to detect weapons, explosives, and other threats to aviation, not to enforce narcotics laws. However, when TSA officers encounter suspected illegal drugs during screening, they notify law enforcement.

Perez also explained that situations like the tampered desktop computer are probably not as uncommon as the public might think. He added that every day, passengers attempt to bring illicit, illegal, prohibited, or suspected illegal items through security checkpoints.

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