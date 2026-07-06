“Please please, I’m begging you”: This woman pleaded a tow truck driver to release her Mercedes, but the dispute over a $100 fee quickly turned heated

An interaction between a woman and a tow truck driver has come to light. As reported by the Daily Dot, this woman apparently got into a debate with a tow truck driver while he was taking her Mercedes away. The conversation seemed to center on the $100 fee the driver was asking to release her car. However, she reportedly tried to negotiate, which apparently sparked a heated conversation between them.

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This clip was shared by @HistorianUSA1 on Twitter/X. It appears to be point-of-view footage of the tow truck driver conversing with a woman whose Mercedes he was towing. Apparently, the driver was asking for the $100 fee in cash while the woman can be heard claiming she is only carrying a card. The video is about 3 minutes long and shows everything from the loading process and getting into his truck to driving off. At one time, the woman can be heard saying, “Please, please! I’m begging you.”

It looks like this woman parked her vehicle on private property, and then a tow truck arrived to take it away until the fee is paid. She can be heard talking to the truck owner’s boss to negotiate the matter. However, the driver’s patience seemed to be at its limits as he questioned, “I’m tired of talking to you. I already told you. I told you what the price was. My boss told you what the price was. You’re driving a Mercedes and you’re talking about you can’t pay $100?”

The woman claimed she can’t pay in cash

Further in the video there’s no sign of an intense confrontation between people, as the woman can be heard asking the truck driver to stop, “Just hold on, okay?” Though he can be seen continuing the loading process regardless. As the woman claimed she can’t pay because she is carrying a credit card, the truck driver reportedly told her about a place where she can withdraw cash for the fee.

You park where you shouldn’t → car getting towed → you try to negotiate the $100 fee down by calling the driver’s boss 😂



Her: “I’m begging you, please stop! I don’t have cash!”



Driver: “I gave you an option. You didn’t wanna do it. I don’t negotiate. You’re driving a… pic.twitter.com/RukMZ3xWBN — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 2, 2026

It looks like she didn’t go to the place the driver asked her to, but instead decided to call the police. However, the car was seemingly still towed away despite the woman’s attempts to negotiate. The clip gained considerable attention, garnering nearly 100,000 views, with many sharing their opinions on the matter. Someone appears to have questioned the reason for her Mercedes being towed.

They wrote, “She’s not in a handicap spot. I wonder what was illegal about the parking.” Similarly, another one said, “Tow people trip me out you she going crazy about her car anyone would I mean your taking away her transportation how would you react.” Apart from these, some seemed to focus on her negotiating on the fee while owning a Mercedes, “Blows my mind driving an expensive car and can’t pay $100.”

Following the drama involving a Mercedes, the car was apparently still towed. There’s no follow-up video that gives further insights into what happened next. The claims in the video are not independently verified and the identities of those involved remain unknown.

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