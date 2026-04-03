Rapper Gucci Mane was allegedly kidnapped in his own studio, but a ‘business meeting’ setup disguised a brutal betrayal

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday, April 2, that rapper Gucci Mane was allegedly robbed and kidnapped at a music studio in Dallas. Authorities claim fellow rappers Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., and Big30, born Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., along with several others, were involved. This is a pretty wild turn of events for what was supposed to be a standard business meeting.

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According to People, Ryan Raybould, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, held a press conference that lasted nearly 15 minutes. He detailed how nine individuals “kidnapped and robbed numerous people at gunpoint at a music studio in Dallas.” Eight of the nine suspects have already been arrested across Dallas, Memphis, Tennessee, and Nashville.

The list of those arrested includes Pooh Shiesty, Big30, Pooh Shiesty’s father Lontrell Williams Sr., Kedarius Waters, Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson, and Darrion McDaniel. It’s a pretty extensive group, and it’s clear the authorities aren’t messing around.

Imagine pulling up for business and this happens

The complaint, which Raybould discussed during the press conference, lays out the alleged incident that took place on January 10. Pooh Shiesty, who was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label, reportedly invited three music industry professionals to the Dallas studio. The purpose was seemingly a business meeting to hash out the terms of his contract. Instead, Shiesty and his alleged co-conspirators supposedly “executed a coordinated armed takeover.”

They forced one of the alleged victims to sign a release form from the recording contract at gunpoint. This tactic of using a professional facade to lure victims into a trap bears a chilling resemblance to a case where a crypto millionaire and his wife were lured to a meeting with fake investors only to be subjected to horrific torture.

Gucci Mane was allegedly robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint by Pooh Shiesty, Big30 and others.



On Thursday (April 2), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) held a press conference to announce that nine people, including Pooh and Big30, kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint numerous… pic.twitter.com/xLkGWwb8NQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 2, 2026

Raybould explained that the remaining conspirators allegedly showed off firearms and then robbed the other victims of their Rolex watches, various pieces of jewelry, cash, and other high-value items. This wasn’t just a simple robbery either; one of the victims was actually choked to the point of near unconsciousness by one of the defendants. Pooh Shiesty himself allegedly barricaded the studio door with his body, making it impossible for the victims to escape. It’s a terrifying scenario to imagine.

What makes this even more shocking is that Pooh Shiesty was apparently on “home detention” at the time of the offense. He was facing a prior firearms conspiracy charge and conviction out of the Southern District of Florida. The complaint also alleges that Pooh Shiesty’s father was involved in planning and executing this federal kidnapping. Talk about a family affair, but definitely not the kind you want to be involved in.

Within just a few hours of leaving the studio, several of the defendants were brazen enough to show off items allegedly stolen from the victims on social media. Raybould highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating that Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, and the other alleged victims “came to Dallas to conduct legitimate business and they were met with firearms and violence as alleged in the charging document.”

Raybould sent a clear warning to others, saying, “This case should serve as a warning to others who believe that using violence and intimidation tactics to rob others in our community is a viable way to conduct business.” He made it very clear that this isn’t acceptable and that law enforcement will work together to bring those who choose this path “swiftly to justice.”

If convicted, each defendant could be looking at a sentence of up to life in prison, which is a massive consequence for these alleged actions.

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