Seasoned pastry chef ‘was hired in minutes’ at McDonald’s, but she has ‘mixed feeeling’ about it: ‘Part of me is ashamed to tell friends and family’

A former pastry chef recently landed a position at McDonald’s after being hired in just minutes, though she admits the transition comes with complicated emotions. The professional, who shared her story on the Reddit sub r/GirlDinnerDiaries (later covered by Daily Dot), is balancing the necessity of providing for her family with the pride she feels for her culinary background.

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She explained that she spent five years working hard to establish herself in the restaurant industry. During that time, she trained under a Star Chef in chocolatiering and French lamination. She noted that she consistently proved herself among coworkers who were often a decade older than her.

She said, “I have very mixed feelings about it. I’ve spent the past 5 years working my A– off to get to where I am. constantly had to prove myself in a restaurant where the majority of my coworkers were a decade or more older than me. I trained extensively under a Star Chef in chocolatiering and french lamination. not to sound cocky, but I am very proud of my abilities and how quickly I advanced in my field at such a young age. I was a helluva pastry chef. I haven’t made less than $20 an hour in YEARS and I just accepted 15/hr at a fast food restaurant.”

The community on Reddit offered a wave of support in response to her post

The decision to pivot to fast food was driven by the realities of the current job market and her personal life. She left the culinary world in January of 2025 following the birth of her daughter. She and her husband initially decided that she would stay home with the baby for financial and developmental reasons.

However, her husband recently took a pay cut for a new role, which made it necessary for her to find part-time, flexible work. She needed a schedule that would allow them to trade off childcare duties, making the McDonald’s offer a practical solution.

During her interview, she was surprised by how quickly the process moved. The manager accepted her limited availability without hesitation. She mentioned, “At my interview today, I was hired in minutes. The manager didn’t bat an eye at my limited availability hours. I start on the 4th. Furthermore, we are in a very small town outside of the city. $15 an hour is INSANE for being 15 minutes from home.”

Despite the convenience, she still struggles with the public perception of her new role. She admitted, “Part of me is ashamed to tell friends and family because of the whole ‘the prophecy has been fulfilled’ thing, but that aside, I’m so grateful and excited to start.” It is a tough spot to be in, especially when you have spent years honing a specialized craft. It is easy to see why she feels like this is a step back, but it is also a top-tier move to prioritize her family’s immediate financial health.

Many users on the Reddit thread validated her conflicting feelings and encouraged her to let go of the shame. They emphasized that there is no reason to be embarrassed about working, regardless of the industry or the specific job title. These commenters reminded her that she should be proud of her efforts to support her family.

While it is understandable that she feels unsure, the support she received highlights that she is certainly not alone in navigating these difficult career transitions.

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