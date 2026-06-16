Server says a customer asked her whether she preferred a $100 or $200 tip, then left her $5 on a $45 bill

A server named Jules recently shared an experience where a customer led her to believe he would leave a large tip, only to leave five dollars on a forty-five dollar bill. Jules posted about the encounter on TikTok, explaining that the customer had specifically asked her whether she would prefer a one hundred or two hundred dollar tip. Instead of following through, he left what amounts to an eleven percent gratuity.

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In her selfie post, Jules explained that the customer asked her how she wanted him to tip. She responded by suggesting he could leave twenty percent or match the bill. The customer then asked, “Nooo, like $100 or $200?” She told him she would prefer the two hundred dollars. Jules noted in her post that he “played in my face” with this behavior after leaving just five dollars.

The video went viral, collecting 1.1 million views and sparking a heated debate in the comment section over tipping culture. Viewers were split into two camps – those who sympathized with Jules and those who were critical of her expectation of a large tip.

The viral video divided viewers between defending the server and questioning tip expectations

Some commenters sided against Jules. One person wrote, “20% tip for you carrying my food to the table?” Another commenter questioned the broader structure of tipping, writing, “Now turn around and speak to your employer cos it’s their responsibility to pay your wages not the customers.”

One viewer also pointed to back-of-house workers, commenting, “I mean. would you rather make a measly hourly wage like the cook. or the dishwasher? genuinely i feel like front of house is a little out of touch sometimes. it could be worst. you could be in the back sweating more and making less.”

Unusual restaurant billing practices have also drawn public attention recently, such as one case where a customer spotted an unexpected charge for background music on their bill. On the other side, many viewers defended Jules and focused specifically on the customer’s behavior before paying.

One commenter shared a similar experience, writing, “I had a table once give me $100 and tell me that was my tip and I hugged them. I was like thank you this made my day and guess what they didn’t pay their bill and I got a two dollar tip.😭 so I have a super embarrassed because I had no right to hug them omg 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” The comment highlighted how servers can be misled about a tip before the bill is even settled.

Those defending Jules argued that the issue was not simply the size of the tip, but the fact that the customer brought up the possibility of a one hundred or two hundred dollar gratuity before paying far less. Critics of the customer described the exchange as deliberately misleading and unnecessary, regardless of where one stands on tipping culture broadly.

General tipping guidelines suggest twenty percent for excellent service and fifteen percent for average service, with anything below ten percent considered poor. Jules received approximately eleven percent, which by those standards falls in a below-average range, though not at the bottom.

However, much of the online discussion centered less on the percentage and more on the conversation that preceded the payment. Diners have also taken to social media over other unexpected discoveries at restaurants, including one Longhorn Steakhouse customer who found their meal covered in an unusual butter substance and later learned what it actually was.

It is also common practice in the restaurant industry for servers to split their tips with other members of the waitstaff, meaning Jules may have kept less than the five dollars herself. Jules has not publicly commented further on the incident beyond the original TikTok post.

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