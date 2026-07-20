South Carolina woman spent $80 at Buffalo Wild Wings and tipped, but she left with serious questions about how the chain trains its new servers

A South Carolina woman said she had a disappointing dining experience at a Buffalo Wild Wings location in North Myrtle Beach, according to a TikTok video she posted. The creator, who goes by @thewitchisback_1013 and uses the name Sara, said in her video that she visited the restaurant after finishing a long stretch of work. Her video has reportedly gained 14,400 views.

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Sara said in her TikTok video that she had worked “37 days straight, 7 days a week, day and night” before the visit. She said she brought her 15-year-old daughter, Madison, along with another young girl she was watching while the girl’s mother worked. According to Sara, the group went to Buffalo Wild Wings around 9 p.m. after finishing work that included cleaning two houses and three medical facilities.

Sara said the server who greeted them appeared to be new and told them so directly. She said the server brought out “kids drinks” for both girls despite Madison being close to 16 years old, and asked if they wanted to order from the kids’ menu. Sara said she clarified that they wanted regular, adult-sized portions instead.

Server dropped off the check before food arrived, customer says

Sara said in her video that after the drinks were served, the check was brought to the table “before we had even gotten our food, before we even ate or anything.” She said this was unusual, stating she had “never in a sit-down dining experience” received a check that early. According to Sara, the group did not receive silverware or napkins, and the server reportedly did not check on the table again during the meal.

Sara said a food runner, not their server, brought their food to the table. She also said the group never received drink refills. According to her account, she was unable to locate the server for a period of time and eventually asked a staff member near the front of the restaurant for utensils, receiving plastic forks.

Sara said in her video that staff began vacuuming near their table roughly two hours before the restaurant’s closing time. She said she owns a cleaning business and raised concerns about debris from vacuuming near an area where people were eating.

The final bill came to $78, according to Sara. She said she typically tips between 30 and 50 percent depending on service, but felt a tip was not warranted this time. She said she still left the server a $10 tip, stating in her video, “it would have been more had we actually been serviced and whatnot, but I’m not gonna just not give you a tip because we dined in, right?”

Sara said she spoke directly with the server about the experience rather than complaining to management right away. She said she told the server, “the service was no good tonight,” and explained that she had not been checked on throughout the meal.

According to Sara, the server responded that she had felt overwhelmed and apologized for not attending to the table. Sara said the server also thanked her “for not screaming at me,” to which Sara replied, “I would never.” In a similar story, a server’s response to a tip prompted a family to rethink their gratuity.

Sara said she does not believe restaurant staff should be blamed entirely for being assigned more tables than they can reasonably manage, and suggested servers should tell management if they are struggling to keep up. She said in her video, “if you’re taking on this many tables, you have to provide customer service to all of your tables.”

Corporate restaurant chains such as Buffalo Wild Wings typically use a mix of classroom instruction, online training modules, and supervised on-the-floor shifts before new servers work independently, according to information listed on Indeed‘s company FAQ page for the chain. It is not clear from Sara’s video whether the server involved had completed this training process at the time of the visit.

Sara ended her video by saying she hoped the experience served as a learning opportunity for the server, adding that the server should inform management if she is unable to handle a full section. She also said, “but perhaps I’m being a Karen,” referring to herself.

In the comments section, viewers shared mixed reactions to the video. One commenter wrote, “sounds like they need better management.” Another said, “sometimes bosses don’t care n they just have us waiters take as many tables as they can because they believe in quantity n not quality..”

A different commenter wrote, “It’s beyond me how these businesses stay in business with such horrible service.” Another viewer questioned Sara’s tipping habits, writing, “why would anyone ever leave a 30% tip? That is absolutely ridiculous. That’s why tipping culture is so out of control.” Similar confusion over tipping expectations has led to other viral stories, like a TikToker’s luxury steak being snatched away.

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