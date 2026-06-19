Surfer sat calmly waiting for the perfect wave at Seascape Beach, then a drone pilot caught the silent predator circling beneath him

A video of a surfer who was being circled by a shark while he was surfing is spreading online. The man on the surfboard seemingly had no clue about the danger lurking beneath him until a drone flying above warned him of the shark under the surface. The surfer suddenly noticed the beast below and started making desperate efforts to get away from the danger.

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According to The Sun, the surfer named Rex was seemingly unaware of the danger beneath while surfing in the open sea. It appears that the shark was circling at first, but then started to close in on the surfer, per the footage. But as soon as the surfer saw the fin emerging from the water, he started making desperate efforts to run back from the predator. He started thrashing the water around him until he got away from the shark. Eventually, the shark gave up and went its separate way.

The incident took place near the Seascape Beach in California on June 10. Drone photographer Nick Bertocchini was the first to observe the shark, per KCRA3. The photographer later spoke with the surfer, who said he has been surfing in this area for years but has recently noticed increased shark activity.

The drone photographer claimed he had witnessed multiple shark encounters, but this one stood out

Nick, speaking to the media, said he has also observed shark activity in the area for some time, but this interaction seemed more than a typical shark stroll. He mentioned that in most cases, sharks leave humans alone at a distance without posing any danger, but this interaction seemed a bit more intriguing. However, the shark changed course when the surfer fell back, suggesting it wasn’t intent on attacking.

A curious shark turns an ordinary surf session into a tense standoff off the California coast.



Drone footage shows the shark tracking a surfer from below the surface, circling near his board as the unaware surfer floats in open water.



After spotting the danger, the drone… pic.twitter.com/GMW8neOgXf — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 18, 2026

The photographer stated, “This one stood out because it appeared more investigative than the average encounter I typically see.” He added, “I am glad the shark and surfer left without any further contact.” Even though it was a scary interaction for the surfer, fortunately, it wasn’t a lethal animal attack. Speaking of attacks, according to The Sun, previously, 35-year-old Leah Stewart, in Australia, was also attacked, reportedly by a great white shark in the open water. Luckily, she survived but had to get her arm amputated.

This incident may cause concern among the population around the coastal area. It appears the reason for the frequent shark encounters is unclear, as the experts seem confused as well. It could be due to environmental changes or any disturbance in the aquatic habitat. Regardless, Rex was fortunate enough to dodge something that could have been dangerous otherwise.

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