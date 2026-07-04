Tampa H&M manager refused to let a customer check out over a refund dispute. Then she allegedly called her a “dumb” name.

A manager at an H&M store in Tampa’s International Plaza allegedly insulted a customer in front of her daughter after a dispute over a canceled pickup order. The incident happened on June 29. It led to a viral TikTok video where the customer, known online as Angel, described the frustrating chain of events that led to the confrontation.

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Angel shares content with her daughter and has more than 50,000 followers on TikTok. She said she drove 40 minutes to the store expecting to pick up her order. She had gotten both an email and a text message confirming the order was ready, and both said she had until the end of the day to collect it. Store staff told her she was too late and that the order had already been refunded.

Things got more complicated when Angel checked her app and her credit card statement. Neither showed that a refund had gone through. “I didn’t get an email saying that it was refunded. I look on my app, it doesn’t say refunded, and my credit card is not refunded. So, I don’t wanna pay for it all over again if it wasn’t actually refunded,” she said.

Customer says manager blocked her from repurchasing the items at the correct price

Angel asked the manager to call customer service to sort out the confusion. She said the manager responded by “huffing and puffing,” and that the call led to a 15-minute wait. When Angel decided to just buy the items again to move things along, she said the manager would not let her complete the purchase.

She also claimed the manager insisted she pay full price for the items, even though they were listed online at a 25 percent discount. Other shoppers have also run into pricing standoffs with staff, including a customer’s fight over a one-cent charge at Home Depot.

The most troubling part of the encounter, Angel said, happened after the manager stepped away from their conversation. Angel claimed the manager then spoke to another employee and called her a “dumb, [expletive] person,” while Angel’s daughter and a friend were close enough to hear it.

@angel_and_k Replying to @Megan H&M customer service did give me a case number and said someone should reach out. ♬ original sound – Angel

Disputes over orders not matching what customers expect have also gone viral elsewhere, such as a diner’s mix-up over her order at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. In a second clip, Angel said she found an H&M email confirming her refund, which had arrived just minutes before the manager spoke to her. This suggested a worker had mistakenly flagged the order for a return.

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