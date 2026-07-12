Tennessee grandmother admitted she wasn’t happy her granddaughter married a Black man, then told him: ‘I was very, very wrong’

A video of a Tennessee grandmother having an honest conversation about race with her granddaughter’s husband has gone viral online. In the clip, the elderly woman admitted she was initially unhappy that her White granddaughter had married a Black man, but then told him she had been completely wrong about him.

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The TikTok video was posted by Randall Odell, who goes by @615coach on TikTok and regularly shares family-focused content about fatherhood, parenting, and relationships. In the clip, Odell sits down with his wife’s grandmother on an outdoor patio and asks her directly: “What was your first impression of me, Granny?”

The grandmother paused before answering honestly. “Well, I wasn’t happy. I really wasn’t happy, if you want the truth,” she said. Odell told her he did want the truth, and she continued: “I really wasn’t happy that she was dating a man of another color.”

Grandmother says she ‘was very, very wrong’ after initially opposing her granddaughter’s interracial marriage

She went on to explain that Odell was not the first man of another race her granddaughter had dated. According to the grandmother, she had also been opposed to a previous relationship, saying she “detested” that man because “he treated her terribly.” She suggested that experience had shaped how she felt going into her granddaughter’s relationship with Odell.

However, she made clear that her disapproval of Odell’s marriage to her granddaughter was specifically tied to his race. “And then when y’all got married, I still wasn’t happy that she married into the Black family,” she said. In another viral story, a Tennessee grandmother on an earthquake ride saw a strange boy walk up and pulled him onto her lap like family.

Her tone then shifted. “But I will tell you right now with a true heart and a true spirit, I was wrong. I was very, very wrong,” the grandmother told Odell. She added a lighthearted remark about her own husband, “I don’t know of another man other than my husband, and he, I had to beat the hell outta him”, which caused Odell to burst out laughing.

She then spoke about how her feelings had changed after getting to know him. “I don’t know of another person that I admire as much as I admire you and love as much as I love you,” she said. “You take care of my family so beautifully and do so much for me and my son, but I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you like a son, and there’s nothing I won’t do for you.”

The two then shared a hug, and Odell kissed her on the head. Before the video ended, she added: “You are a wonderful, wonderful person. I wish white, black, and all were as good as you are.” Similar viral moments involving grandmothers can sometimes spark unexpected online reactions, like a recently divorced grandmother who posted about her housing struggles.

According to the article published by The Nerd Stash, the video has amassed more than 15 million views, 2 million likes, and 49,200 comments on TikTok. Many viewers praised the grandmother for being willing to openly admit she had been wrong, while others said the video showed the impact of getting to know someone as an individual rather than judging them based on assumptions.

Comments on TikTok reflected a range of responses. “My granddad had the same feeling about my dad. They ended up being best friends,” one user wrote. “It was a different time back then. My parents are now 50 years married,” another said. A third commenter wrote: “Granny kept it real but this young man earned her love and respect.” One viewer was more direct: “The first thing you saw was color. The first thing you should have seen was character.”

On Reddit, users also weighed in on the video. “No one is born prejudice, props to her for growing as a person,” one commenter said. Another wrote: “I like it when people can just be real. Nobody is perfect and it’s ok to admit faults. She has lived a long time and has continued to grow. I like the honesty.”

The video has continued to spread across both TikTok and Reddit, according to The Nerd Stash, prompting broader discussions among viewers about prejudice, personal growth, and the role that honest conversations can play in changing long-held beliefs.

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