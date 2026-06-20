‘Welcome to America’: Texas woman records a group of English World Cup fans chanting vulgar slangs inside a Dallas pub

A group of English football fans caused a stir at a bar in Dallas, and a local resident caught the moment on camera. Sarah Barthel filmed the scene and posted it on TikTok after she walked into The Londoner Pub in Dallas, Texas, and found herself surrounded by a large group of loud visitors.

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The tourists were in town for the FIFA World Cup 2026. In the video, they were recorded repeatedly chanting, “Take your [expletive] out for the lads,” while pointing at the women in the room. Barthel did not seem too upset by what happened.

In her caption, she said the group later said sorry and bought drinks for the people they had bothered, which helped calm things down. She also wrote, “Welcome to America.” Even so, the video spread widely online and led to many reactions from viewers around the world.

Online reactions ranged from apologies to comparisons between British nations

Many people from the UK who saw the post said they felt embarrassed. One woman wrote, “Ugh I’m sorry,” while another user added, “I’m so sorry. They’re like this here too.” The comments section turned into a wider discussion, with some users saying the incident showed why people from other British nations often have problems with the English

One person wrote, “Zero class, Scottish showed them how it’s done,” while another said, “In case you’re wondering why the other British nations hate the English, you can add this to a long list.” Not all World Cup-related stories from fans have involved bad behavior, as one supporter’s order of the new McDonald’s World Cup meal ended in disappointment rather than controversy.

The trouble at the bar did not stop with the chant. The Londoner Pub eventually had to close for a while because of how many England fans showed up. The crowd caused damage, including plants thrown off the balcony and soccer balls hitting parked cars outside.

Pub management said the fans bought 5,000 beers during the event, and the crowd became too large to manage. Police were called after neighbors complained about the size of the crowd, but officers did not make any arrests and did not remove anyone from the area. Ticket issues have also caused confusion among fans this tournament, including a mix-up where FIFA mistakenly gave away free tickets before asking fans to pay up or lose their seats.

Reactions on social media mixed real frustration with jokes. Some people joked, “I’m calling ICE,” about the visiting fans, while others pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy, with one person writing, “The protect our women gang at large again.”

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