‘What is this for reals?’: McDonald’s is reprising a fan-favorite after three decades, and it’s to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

McDonald’s is officially bringing back its iconic fried apple pie to most of its locations across the United States to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, Unilad reported. This is a massive deal for fans who have spent more than three decades missing that signature crunch. You can expect to see these treats back on the menu starting June 23, and they will be available for a limited time after a long wait since 1992.

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To understand why this is such a big deal, you have to look back at the history of this dessert. The fried apple pie first made its debut in 1968, the very same year the iconic Big Mac was introduced. It was actually the brainchild of a McDonald’s franchisee in Tennessee named Litton Cochran. He came up with the rectangle-shaped design that was famously served in a cardboard sleeve. It became an instant classic, but the landscape of fast food changed significantly as the years went by.

By 1992, the company decided to swap the fried version for a baked pastry. This shift was largely a response to the growing consumer awareness regarding fat and cholesterol levels in food. This transition happened right around the time the U.S. Department of Agriculture first published its food guide pyramid. While the baked version became the new standard, the fried pie never actually went away everywhere. Locations in Hawaii kept the tradition alive, and you could still find the fried variety in international markets like the United Kingdom, Mexico, Greece, Australia, and China.

The golden, deep-fried goodness is finally making its way back to your local drive-thru

If you are curious about the nutritional trade-off, it is interesting to note that the fried version is actually lighter than what you are currently used to. According to the company website, the baked apple pie currently on the menu contains 230 calories. The fried version, by comparison, comes in at 220 calories. It is a slight difference, but it is funny to think that the baked upgrade ended up being more calorie-dense than the original deep-fried treat.

The excitement surrounding this return is already palpable on social media. One person reacted to the announcement on X by saying: “What is this for reals?!?!? Is it really back?!?!? The lava filled Fried Apple Pies?!?!?! Super siiiick!!! The secret of the Fried Apple Pies is the beef tallow!! Awesome as always! You all do listen to the fans!” Another fan wrote: “I am so happy that the fried apple pie is coming back.” Someone else added: “The best back in the day glad the new generation get to enjoy the taste of yesteryear.”

caution: get the fried apple pie while it’s hot on 6.23 pic.twitter.com/tk65P7RLAF — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 16, 2026

McDonald’s is going all out for this celebration, even beyond the menu. They are installing a giant, 35-foot-tall replica of the fried apple pie on Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois, which is located near the company’s Chicago headquarters. That structure is about the height of a three-story house, and it is set to remain in place until July 4. It is quite a spectacle to honor the milestone.

This move is part of a larger trend where fast-food chains are rolling out special treats for the 250th birthday. Other brands are joining in on the fun as well. Burger King recently debuted its Firecracker Cookie Pie, which features a sugar cookie crust topped with red, white, and blue star-shaped sprinkles. Sonic is serving up a red, white, and blue slush float for $2.50, and Hardee’s has introduced an iced Star-Spangled Biscuit with red and blue sprinkles.

It is worth noting that while the fried pie has a loyal following, it is not the only item fans have been begging for over the years. There have been dedicated social media groups like the one on Facebook titled “Bring Back the Original McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie,” which has 130 members.

For context, there are larger groups for other items, such as the 1,100 members lobbying for the return of the McRib and the 928 members calling for the return of the Szechuan sauce. Even so, the return of the fried apple pie feels like a special moment for those who remember the taste of the past.

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