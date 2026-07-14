Woman claimed immigrants should be evaluated by their work and social status, and the internet appears divided: ‘The Asians can stay’

A woman’s opinion on immigrants in America has come to light. She was asked about her views on “total remigration,” and in her response, this woman claimed that immigrants should be evaluated based on their social status and work, the Daily Dot reported. Apparently, she also mentioned that “Asians” can stay.

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The woman’s opinion can be heard in the clip shared by user @WallStreetApes on Twitter/X. It looks like she was being questioned by a random passerby about her views on the “idea of total remigration.” She starts her answer by mentioning Asians and saying that if someone is Chinese, Japanese, or Korean, she “wants them to stay.” After this, it appears that she talks about other immigrants.

She speaks, “Everyone else, it’s on a situational basis. We’re gonna have to evaluate, you know, what you do for work, um, you know, what your standing is in society.” The woman then adds, “Are you on welfare? Are you on EBT? And then we can go from there.” Once she’s finished sharing her views, the clip cuts to a person saying that America should adopt the system the woman suggested.

It seems like Denmark is doing it already

The person to whom the video cuts claimed that this system is already implemented in Denmark. According to them, a new immigration rule focuses on those receiving welfare. It appears they now have to repay the portions of the benefits they received. But if they are unable to pay or are dependent on chronic welfare, then the risks include deportation and also losing their residence permits. However, the person didn’t provide any evidence to back this claim.

Americans are calling for immigration reform, remigration and for all immigrants on welfare programs to be deported



This woman believes immigrants should be reevaluated based on their contribution to America, “We're gonna have to evaluate what you do for work, what your standing… pic.twitter.com/hTIENd1CMV — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 13, 2026

Returning to the woman, her clip gained significant traction, garnering over 140,000 views, with many users sharing their opinions on her answer. One user made a claim about immigration rules in other nations: “Immigration rules of almost all other countries require applicants to have proof that they’re self supporting, with a minimum income and/or savings, and will not be an economic drain on the country they’re applying to. It’s time for us to do the same.”

Another wrote, “Great idea. If they are not adding value, they deserve nothing of value.” Similarly, some seemed unenthusiastic towards the woman’s idea; a user claimed, “no because that just means MORE Gov and you are turning more control over to people you know nothing about. Who decides what your standing is? What are the rules? Who creates that? Who enforces that? Just another tax to steal from you. No.”

It appears that the internet was divided over her suggestion. The woman didn’t seem displeased with the immigrants. Her claims are not independently verified.

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