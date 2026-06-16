Boston is currently experiencing a massive influx of soccer fans from across the globe for the World Cup, but local businesses are finding that the city was completely unprepared for the sheer volume of supporters arriving from Scotland, BroBible reported. These fans, known as the Tartan Army, have been busy exhausting the beer supply at bars and liquor stores all over the city.

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Multiple flights carrying Scottish supporters to the United States for the tournament ended up running out of beer before they even touched down at Boston Logan International Airport. One fan, a kilt-clad supporter named Darren Wilson, spoke to a reporter after landing and said, “We ran out of beer, that was my only complaint,” when asked about how the journey went.

The pilot of that flight noted that most passengers eventually switched to wine after they had completely drained the supply of their preferred adult beverage. Another fan reported a similar situation on a Delta flight, noting that the beer supply was depleted just 15 minutes after it was first served.

It has become a recurring theme, as the phenomenon actually started while these fans were still in the air

While the city of Boston is not technically hosting any games, the venue branded as Boston Stadium for the tournament is located in Foxborough, situated about 30 miles south of the city. Boston is serving as a primary hub for fans supporting one of the eight teams playing at least one group stage game at the facility normally known as Gillette Stadium. Scotland is among those teams, and they are currently competing in their first World Cup since 1998. The team is ranked 42nd in the world, and they have never previously advanced from the group stage of the tournament.

The impact on local businesses has been immediate and quite intense. Hennessy’s Bar, located in the shadow of City Hall, credited the Tartan Army for drinking every drop of beer they had on hand for the weekend. The owner of the establishment reported that their supply was fully exhausted by Sunday night, even after they brought in triple the amount of revenue they typically see on St. Patrick’s Day.

@gbhnews More than a thousand supporters of Scotland’s national soccer team packed into a fleet of dozens of school buses for a 45-minute trip from Providence, Rhode Island to Gillette Stadium to watch their squad compete in the FIFA World Cup for the first time in nearly three decades, GBH News’ Jeremy Siegel reports. The unlikely transportation method began as a novel way to save money as local officials and FIFA organizers have come under mounting criticism over steep prices for trains and buses to the international sporting event. ⚽️🍻 Learn more about the Tartan Army’s adventure by visiting the GBH News website. ♬ original sound – gbhnews – gbhnews

The situation was just as dire over at Federal Wine & Spirits, a package store in the Financial District. That store ran out of its entire stock of Budweiser and Corona, and the equipment actually suffered under the strain. A refrigerator in the shop broke down due to the excessive heat generated by the front door constantly opening and closing to accommodate an endless stream of customers.

The enthusiasm for the tournament is clearly driving a massive spike in business for the region. An Irish bar in Providence, located about 20 miles north of Foxborough, managed to keep up with the demand while still raking in $2,000 more than it would on a normal day.

Some fans have been quite creative with their logistics to keep the party going. One group of Scottish supporters commissioned a massive fleet of school buses to save on transportation costs, and one individual reported that they dropped $16,000 on beer for the trip, with the bulk of that spend going toward the beloved local delicacy known as Narragansett.

Scotland opened its tournament run with a win over Haiti last week, and they are now looking forward to a match against Morocco this Friday, June 19. They are scheduled to play three games between June 13 and June 24. After their time in the Boston area, the team will head down to Miami for a showdown against Brazil on June 24. For now, the city of Boston remains the epicenter of the Tartan Army’s activities. The fans have clearly made their mark since arriving ahead of the tournament, and local establishments have been caught off guard by the sheer intensity of the demand.

It is a wild scene for any local tech enthusiast or business owner to observe, as the standard supply chains are simply not built for this level of consumption. The dedication of these fans is impressive, and it has certainly set the tone for the rest of the World Cup festivities in the region.

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